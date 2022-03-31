MIDLOTHIAN TRAFFIC ALERT: SB US 287 Right Lane Closed Until April 5 For Slope Repair

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Midlothian Police Department UPDATE: HWY 287 Road Work

The outside lane of eastbound State Highway 287 is closed near Padera Lake Blvd for structural repairs. This closure will be in effect until the evening of Tuesday April 5th. The inside lane will remain open for traffic but expect delays, especially in the afternoons.

This closure is on the west side of town, approximately 1.5 miles from Highway 67, near the city limit.

Here is the official release from Texas Department of Transportation:

March 31, 2022

Midlothian – Beginning Thursday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m., South Bound US 287 Right Lane, 2 miles south of FM 661 will be closed until Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. The closure is needed to perform slope repair on US 287 in the area.

Message boards have been placed to alert motorists of the upcoming closures and detours. TxDOT asks drivers to remain aware in the work zone. For updates on these road improvements and others, visit www.DriveTexas.org.