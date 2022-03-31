Hyatt Regency Hill Country Announces Spring Travel Experiences for Guests

Facebook

Nature Walks, Wildlife Feedings, Beach Volleyball & More

San Antonio, Texas – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, an award-winning resort nestled in the Texas Hill Country and just 20 minutes from downtown San Antonio, announces its spring travel experiences. Throughout the season, the resort will offer a variety of recreational activities ranging from beach volleyball to family-friendly movies under the stars.

“Situated on 300 secluded acres, our resort is an ideal destination for a spring getaway that everyone will enjoy,” said Steven J. Smith, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. “The resort provides a variety of outdoor activities for guests to fully enjoy the beautiful spring weather here in Central Texas, with everything from our award-winning water park and championship golf to a variety of fun family activities.”

The resort’s spring schedule of activities includes guided nature walks, wildlife feedings, biking trails, beach volleyball, tennis, fireside s’mores and a nightly outdoor movie showing. Guests can also meet sloths, bearded dragons, a ball python, macaws, and a variety of animals through Zoomagination showcases during special weekend appearances. The recreation activity schedule will vary weekly, and guests are encouraged to visit the resort’s website for the latest news and updates.

Surf’s Up at FlowRider

In addition to the spring activities, guests can enjoy a true oasis at the resort’s award-winning water park. The five-acre park features a 950-foot lazy river modeled after the nearby Guadalupe River to replicate an authentic Hill Country river float experience, a two-story water slide, two pools, and two whirlpools. It also offers a FlowRider wave simulation machine which creates a barrel-less wave for surfing, bodyboarding, and knee-boarding.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country is home to Hill Country Golf Club, where golfers of all skill levels can enjoy a world-class golfing experience. Featuring 27 holes and spanning more than 200 acres, the course was designed by Arthur Hills to showcase the dramatic beauty of the area by leveraging the diverse terrain of rolling meadows and lush hillsides, to wooded ravines and tranquil lakes and ponds.

Guests looking to relax can visit the onsite Windflower Spa for a luxurious spa experience. Reflective of the resort’s roots as a historic family ranch, the spa is designed as a traditional Central Texas farm house. It features several signature treatments including the “Lemongrass Mimosa” body scrub, the “Day at the Barn” spa day service, and “Romance at the Ranch” couples’ massage.

For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, please visit HyattRegencyHillCountry.com or call 800 233 1234.

About Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

The AAA Four-Diamond Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is nestled upon 300 acres of the historic Rogers-Wiseman family ranch – just 16 miles from the San Antonio International Airport and famous downtown River Walk. The 500-room resort offers casual elegance and authentic Texas hospitality, while beautifully blending the convenience of the city with the peaceful charm of the Texas Hill Country.

Resort amenities include the full-service Windflower – The Hill Country Spa, featuring 21-treatment rooms with world-class services, a five-acre water park with a FlowRider® wave machine, two-story waterslide, four swimming pools, country-style lazy river, more than 100,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, and much more. A variety of excellent on-site food and beverage options are available, including award-winning Antlers Lodge, offering a unique Texas dining experience that overlooks Hill Country Golf Club, the resort’s lushly landscaped 27-hole Arthur Hills-designed golf course. Windflower – The Hill Country Spa, Antlers Lodge, and Hill Country Golf Club are available for both resort guests and the general public to enjoy. For reservations or information, contact 800 233 1234 or visit us at HyattRegencyHillCountry.com.