CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case B23-02

The City of DeSoto Zoning Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing to consider variance requests from Section 29.4.B.4 Minimum Rear Yard to allow a canopy to encroach the required 25 feet rear yard setback and Section 39.7 H to allow (five) 5 feet landscape setback along the east property line instead of the required 10 feet landscape setback. The applicant is Wier & Associates and the owner is SECBW Partners, LLC. The public hearing before the Zoning Board of Adjustment will be conducted on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Asunto B23-02

La Junta de Ajuste de Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar las solicitudes de variación del patio trasero mínimo de la Sección 29.4.B.4 para permitir que un dosel invada el retroceso requerido del patio trasero de 25 pies y la Sección 39.7 H para permitir (cinco) retroceso paisajístico de 5 pies a lo largo de la línea de propiedad este en lugar del retroceso paisajístico requerido de 10 pies.

El solicitante es Wier & Associates y el propietario es SECBW Partners, LLC. La audiencia pública ante la Junta de Ajuste de Zonificación se llevará a cabo eljueves 1 de junio de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9624.

This hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at Town Center, Suite A, 211 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, Texas. The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting. Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 p.m. of the working day prior to the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting where they will hear this case.