DeSoto ISD Releases Texas Academic Performance Report

DeSoto, TX — During the regularly scheduled DeSoto Independent School District’s Board of Trustee Meeting held January 13, 2020, the district held a public hearing summarizing the results of the 2018-2019 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR).

As per the Texas Education Code Chapter 39, DeSoto ISD is required to publish an annual report that includes the TAPR, PEIMS Financial Standard Reports, campus performance objectives, a report of violent or criminal incidents, and information received under Texas Education Code §51.403(e) from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board within 90 days of receipt. The district received the TAPR report on December 12, 2019.

DeSoto ISD Chief of Research, Evaluation and Design Benjamin Mackey along with the district’s Data Strategist Josh Newton presented the district’s performance for the 2018-2019 school year.

Accountability Rating

The TAPR report focuses on the performance of the district and assessments taken by students. In the report, the district’s Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating was presented at a score of 79 or C rating. A 12-point growth from the previous year, one of the highest in the region. Additionally, ratings per campus were detailed at the following rates:

• B – DeSoto High School, The Meadows Elementary & Frank Moates Elementary

• C – West Middle School, McCowan Middle School, & Ruby Young Elementary

• D – WINGS, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Katherine Johnson, Woodridge Elementary, Amber Terrace, & Little Eagles

• F – East Middle School & Northside Elementary

However, it should be noted that WINGS, Katherine Johnson, Amber Terrace, Littles Eagles’ ratings will be positively adjusted within the next year for a variety of reasons and Northside Elementary is no longer in operation. These adjustments are crucial to increasing the overall district rating in the 2019-2020 school year.

DeSoto ISD Earned Five Academic Distinctions

Each campus is eligible to receive up to seven distinctions with its TEA rating. As a district, five distinctions were earned in the 18-19 report:

DeSoto High School received one in Postsecondary Readiness.

West Middle School received one in Top 25% Comparative Closing the Gaps

The Meadows Elementary received three: Academic Achievement in ELAR, Top 25% Comparative Academic Growth and Top 25% Comparative Closing the Gaps.

STAAR Results

The district exhibited an overall increase in STAAR testing results from the previous year. The approaches, meets and masters rates all increased from school ending in 2018 to 2019. The achievement gap compared with the state was met in the approaches and meets categories. Of all subjects, Math had the highest gain among STAAR scores.

Additional information regarding the annual TAPR report for DeSoto ISD can be found on the district's website. A video link to the full presentation can also be found online.

