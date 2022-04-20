Midlothian City Council Place 3 Candidate: Dannion McLendon Q&A

Facebook

Focus Daily News sent the following questions to ALL candidates running for Midlothian City Council. We do not edit the answers in any way and publish them exactly as they were submitted to us.

Midlothian City Council Place 3 Candidate: Dannion McLendon

What are some of the things you would like to accomplish if elected?

Implementing youth and elderly programs, speeding up road repairs, and helping develop the infrastructure of Midlothian

What other boards have you served on in this city and/or other cities?

Unfortunately, I have not had the opportunity to serve on any boards in Midlothian or any city.

What previous community involvement have you participated in?

I worked with MISD school board with its implementation of the Student Handbook and Code of Ethics. I was also a member of the Mayor’s advisory team, but was unable to serve in the fullest capacity due to work obligations.

Do you think our main street/downtown is healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

I do believe main street/downtown is thriving. Most businesses were able to survive through the pandemic and several new businesses have evolved as well. I believe as our population grows in Midlothian, our downtown has unlimited opportunities to thrive as strong commercial area.

Discuss your top three priorities.

1. Ensure a continued transparent City Council – I want to keep an open line of communication with our citizens by ensuring that information flows from top to bottom and bottom to top, an understanding of how and where tax payer’s money is being spent, and maintaining regulations that keep the bidding process fair and open.

2. Our Infrastructure – As Midlothian grows, we need to be not 2-3 steps ahead but 10 or more steps ahead. The growth of Midlothian is not going to slow down. We must be a proactive council with a design of how the city will be able to handle the influx of families, housing, businesses, roads, and etc.

3. Build Community Programs – Programs are highly need with the growth of Midlothian. We will need to develop programs for our youth such as daycare, after school program, and facilities to house these programs. We also need to implement programs and more centers for our elderly.

Do you think you have any personal or professional relationships that could become a conflict of interest while serving as a Council member?

I do not.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

For the most part, many have told me that they don’t have any issues as of now because they’re new to the city. A few people have brought up issues concerning Hilco, low speed internet, and cell phone tower issues. These are issues that should be addressed with the city manager on how to rectify the situations or to understand why a certain situation such as Hilco is the only option for a resident

How long have you lived in the City and what experience do you bring to the role that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

I moved to Midlothian in 2018 after retiring from the military. What sets me apart from my opponents are the leadership qualities I gained during my tenure in the armed forces. I have learned to build partnerships, learned how to make the unpopular/tough decision, and the ability to be follower.

Do you feel it is important to encourage more community participation and involvement in local politics and how would you do that?

I do feel we must encourage the residents to get involved with local politics because this level of government is where it affects the individual’s lifestyle the most. How would I do this? Shut my mouth and listen! When a person feels as if their voices and issues are being heard, then they are inclined to get involved. Many feel their opinions are not being heard therefore they don’t feel the need to vote.

How will you be responsive to citizens?

I will be responsive to the citizens by being transparent and having an open door policy. I will make it my goal if elected to find avenues to make myself more accessible to the public.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, how would you use those funds and why?

If I received $1M in grants, I would develop programs to assist our youth with after school programs and to assist single parents with childcare needs.

What is your favorite part of public service? Why? What is the least favorite? Why?

What is my favorite part about public service? That would be helping other achieve their dreams. My least favorite part is seeing peoples dreams dashed because there were no accessible programs to help them before life hit them.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Let me thank Focus Daily News for giving me a voice during this campaigning trail, I would also like to thank the Current City Council and Business leaders of Midlothian for tireless efforts to serving our community and last, I would like to thank all the citizens of Midlothian for helping to make Midlothian feel like home.

Early voting begins April 25, election day is May 7, 2022.