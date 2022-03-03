Midlothian Asks Community For Input On Future Parks & Recreation Spaces

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Phase 2 Community Park Play Day Grand Opening Celebration March 26

Midlothian recently completed and opened Phase 2 of Community Park. On March 26 the city is celebrating the Grand Opening of new Phase 2 of Community Park beginning at 3 pm. Bring the family and try all the park’s amenities, enjoy refreshments, and take in a concert. Plan to get active and try the new pickleball courts, play some wiffleball with neighbors, show off your volleyball skills on the sand courts or make new friends on the playground.

At 6 p.m. the park’s new amphitheater will be dedicated to the memory of late City Councilman Art Pierard, to be followed by a family-friendly concert and a fireworks show.

Currently, Midlothian offers 14 beautiful parks and a variety of sport facilities. Of course as the city continues to grow and facilities age, Midlothian recognizes the need to plan for the future.

The City of Midlothian invites all those interested in the future of the city’s parks to participate in an online Community Survey that is live now.

Participate In Park Survey & Provide Feedback

The purpose of the survey is to get input from the community about future park and recreation spaces, programs, and facilities. The survey is one of several methods being used to enlist community input into Midlothian ParkVision, a parks master planning effort.

To take the survey, which is completely confidential, visit https://polco.us/parkvision2022.

For more information about the Midlothian Park Vision master planning process, visit. https://www.midlothianparkvision.com/

For questions, email [email protected]