ClearSky Health Breaks Ground for New Medical Rehabilitation Hospital in Mansfield, Texas

30 Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Breaks Ground In Mansfield

ClearSky Health recently broke ground for a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital – ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Mansfield. The hospital will treat about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19. It will be located at 267 N. State Highway 360 in Mansfield, Texas.

At the groundbreaking, Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health, said the organization is proud to become part of a community with such a strong healthcare foundation.

“You all are blessed with great healthcare here,” Brockette said. “We want to serve and become part of the community to provide the next step in the healthcare process after an injury or illness. We want to help get people back home.”

Michael Evans, Mayor of Mansfield spoke after Brockette, welcoming ClearSky Health to the community. “The City of Mansfield is committed to providing exceptional healthcare options for our residents,” Evans said. “ClearSky Health will complement and strengthen our already-strong offerings of healthcare services. With this facility, Mansfield residents will be able to receive specialized, high-quality rehabilitation without having to travel significant distances.”

Evans also said that with the new hospital, Mansfield will gain about 100 new healthcare-related jobs, making this partnership both an economic and healthcare victory for the area.

The building will be about 40,000 square feet and will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food services staff to meet patients’ nutritional needs, and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapies in rooms that emulate home conditions. Services will be physician-led and will include physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy; dietary services; and other specialized care.

The hospital is expected to open near the end of 2022.