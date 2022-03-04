Trio of Bison Receive MEAC Postseason Honors, Including Cedar Hill’s Hutton

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Women’s Basketball named MEAC Co-Champion

NORFOLK, Va. (March 4, 2022) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference unveiled its women’s basketball postseason honors where Howard University saw a trio of Bison receive recognition for their outstanding performances during the 2021-22 regular season. The announcement came Friday afternoon.

Second-year Bison Anzhane’ Hutton (Dallas) earned All-MEAC First Team recognition and All-Defensive Team honor while fellow classmate Destiny Howell (Queens, N.Y.) and junior point guard Iyanna Warren (Accokeek, Md.) earned All-MEAC Second Team.

Hutton, 2021 MEAC Rookie of the Year, spearhead the Bison on both ends of the court. Offensively, the Dallas native and Cedar Hill alum won conference Player of the Week three times (Nov. 23, Feb. 15 & Feb. 22) while ranking among the league leaders in scoring (11.4 ppg/8th) and field goal percentage (.458/3rd). Defensively, she was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week twice (Dec. 14 & Feb. 8) and finished top 10 in rebounding (7.8 rpg/1st) and blocks (1.1 bpg/5th).

Howell burst onto the scene, playing all 26 games (22 starts) for the Bison. In her sophomore campaign, she won MEAC Player of the Week twice (Dec. 14 & Feb. 8) while finishing as one the league’s top scoring threats in points (12.6 ppg/5th), three-point field goal percentage (.307/5th) and three-point field goals made per game (2.1/3rd). This season, the New York product scored double figures 13 times this season, including five 20-point performances.

Warren ended the regular season with a league-leading 4.3 assists per game. In 22 games (21 starts), the Maryland native ranked among the conference leaders in free throw percentage (.689/8th) and turnover ratio (1.3/2nd). In her junior year, she reached double figures in scoring 11 times, including a season-best 19 points on 50-percent shooting (7-of-14) at North Texas (Nov. 11).

All awards, presented by TowneBank, were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

After the regular season, Howard was named MEAC Co-Champion after going 11-3 in league play. This season, HU led the league’s top scoring attack (64.8 ppg) while clinching its fourth consecutive winning season. At home, the Bison went 9-2 inside Burr Gymnasium.

Additionally, the conference revealed its 2022 Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket where HU received the top spot for the second year in a row.

Wednesday (March 9), No. 1 Howard meets No. 8 Delaware State in the MEAC Tournament Quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for noon on ESPN+.

About Howard Athletics

The Howard University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics sponsors 21 NCAA Division I men and women varsity sports. The programs represent five conferences: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Northeast Conference (NEC), Sun Belt Conference (SBC), Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference.

About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its year of intercollegiate competition with the 2021-22 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com and/or the MEAC website at www.MEACSports.com.