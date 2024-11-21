Methodist Midlothian Expands to Meet Growing Community Needs With 30 New Inpatient Beds

Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Methodist Midlothian Medical Center just completed a $20 million expansion, including 30 new inpatient beds, to meet the needs of a rapidly growing community. The fifth-floor addition comes just four years after Methodist Midlothian opened as the city’s first acute-care hospital.

Mayor Justin Coffman said, “This floor will provide additional and much-needed healthcare for the citizens of Midlothian and beyond. I am personally grateful for their continued investment and involvement in our community.”

This significant investment adds intermediate care suites and additional office space, all part of Methodist Health System’s long-term strategy to support Ellis County’s expanding population. The new Intermediate Care Unit, located on the previously unused fifth floor, enhances access to award-winning care, allowing patients to stay close to home for a broad spectrum of medical needs. Methodist’s commitment to quality, accessible care is further evidenced by the hospital’s new designation as a Level IV Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“When we opened in 2020, our promise to this community was to deliver compassionate care close to where residents live, work, and play,” Methodist Midlothian President Jary Ganske said. “These milestones demonstrate our dedication to this region and our strong partnerships with local providers to ensure seamless patient care.”

For more than a decade, Methodist Health System has served residents in Midlothian, Ellis, and Johnson counties through its facilities in Midlothian and Mansfield. Since its opening, Methodist Midlothian has continually expanded its services and facilities, bringing advanced treatments closer to home while leaving room for future growth.

Of the 67 acres allocated for expansion, only 30 acres have been developed, positioning Methodist Midlothian for continued growth in step with the community. Designed with the future in mind, the hospital embodies the principle of neighbors caring for neighbors.

“Expanding our services isn’t just about increasing options — it’s about keeping care local, where patients can remain close to their families and support systems,” Ganske added. “Healthcare should be accessible, compassionate, and rooted in the community. That’s our promise, and we’re meeting it head-on.”

About Methodist Health System

Methodist Health System is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness. Methodist has a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation) with nationally recognized medical services, such as a Level I Trauma Center, multi-organ transplantation, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care, neurosurgery, robotic surgical programs, oncology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics, among others. Methodist is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church and provided more than $182 million in charity care in fiscal year 2023 and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.