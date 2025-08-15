Methodist Midlothian Investing $24.8M to Expand Emergency and Inpatient Capacity

Facebook

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center announced a $24.8 million investment to expand emergency services and inpatient capacity—marking the next chapter in the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality care close to home for Midlothian and Ellis County residents.

Construction will begin this year on the 8,800-square-foot addition to the emergency department and the completion of the fifth floor of the hospital, adding critical capacity to support a growing patient population.

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center President

“This expansion reflects Methodist Health System’s long-term commitment to building care around the people who live here—not asking them to leave the county for the services they need,” said Jary Ganske, President of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. “We’re not just growing our footprint—we’re growing our service lines to meet the full spectrum of Ellis County’s healthcare needs. This investment allows us to deliver advanced care, with excellence and compassion, right here in Midlothian.”

The emergency department will add 16 new exam rooms and one new trauma room. The expansion also includes an additional dedicated CT imaging suite, a refreshed EMS lounge, a new breakroom for emergency staff, and a 32-space parking area to improve access for patients and first-responders.

Inpatiant Expansion Adds 15 Beds

On the inpatient side, the project will complete the hospital’s fifth floor, adding 15 inpatient beds and enhancing the hospital’s ability to admit and care for patients locally—reducing the need for transfers and improving continuity of care.

“This project is a direct response to the increasing demand for emergency and inpatient services in our region,” Ganske said. “We’re planning not just for today, but for the future growth of our community.”

Methodist Health System (Methodist)

is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 13 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region.

Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The nonprofit Methodist Health System provided more than $155 million in charity care in fiscal year 2024, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.