Meet “Santa at the Station” For Photos At Dallas Firefighter’s Museum

DALLAS (Nov. 30, 2023) – The Dallas Firefighter’s Museum is hosting “Santa at the Station” on three Saturdays in December – Dec. 2, 9 and 16 – from 1-5 p.m. Santa will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is not required; admission is free for children and $6 for adults. The museum is located at 3801 Parry Ave in Dallas.

“Santa at the Station” provides a special opportunity to bring families into the Dallas Firefighter’s Museum to visit with Santa and take in the historic and educational exhibits throughout the iconic fire station. Firefighter volunteers will be on hand to guide guests through the family-friendly museum.

Offering a fascinating look into the history of Dallas’ heroic firefighters, the 50-year-old museum is operated by active-duty and retired firefighters. Visitors will see an 1884 steam engine nicknamed “Old Tige,” fire engines from the 1920s, fire equipment, original helmets, uniforms, and materials from across the decades, along with historical photos and tributes to fallen firefighters.

Also, children can try on kid-sized firefighter clothing and interact with various exhibits throughout the museum.

“‘Santa at the Station’ is a terrific way to avoid the crowds and easily capture those precious memories of Santa with the kids. On top of that, families can take advantage of an affordable, educational outing that provides a peek into an important part of Dallas history,” said Trixie Lorhke, president of the Dallas Firefighter’s Museum and retired 37-year veteran of Dallas Fire-Rescue..

Learn more at dallasfiremuseum.org.