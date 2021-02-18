McDonald’s Announce 35 North Texans Nominated For All American Games Teams

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Local Student-Athlete Basketball Stars Nominated for Prestigious Honor

DALLAS, TX (Feb. 18, 2021) – Today is a celebration of basketball – the game, its players and their journey to greatness – as McDonald’s announces that local North Texans are among the top basketball talent nominated for the 44th annual McDonald’s All American Games teams. The list of more than 700 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country recognizes 35 players from North Texas—24 girls players and 11 boys players.

The local players nominated for the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games final roster are:

· Skylar Barnes, Lancaster High School, Lancaster

· Jaidah Black, Boswell High School, Fort Worth

· Paige Bradley, Bishop Lynch High School, Dallas

· Amaya Brannon, Plano Senior High School, Plano

· Callie Cooper, Richardson High School, Richardson

· Isabella Earle, Denton Guyer High School, Denton

· Mikayla Eddins, Plano Senior High School, Plano

· Amaria Fields, McKinney North High School, McKinney

· Evie Goetz, Denton Guyer High School, Denton

· Kiara Jackson, South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie

· Vasana Kearney, South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie

· Caitlin Kobiske, Central High School, Fort Worth

· Kendall McGruder, South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie

· Madison Ott, Frisco Centennial High School, Frisco

· Kendall Parker, Prestonwood Christian Academy, Plano

· Kaia Ponder, Richardson High School, Richardson

· Mariah Roberts, Martin High School, Arlington

· Ariele Rosborough, Southwest Christian School, Fort Worth

· Arieona Rosborough, Southwest Christian School, Fort Worth

· Jasmine Shavers, John Horn High School, Mesquite

· Autumn Smith, Martin High School, Arlington

· Mya Williams, Waxahachie High School, Waxahachie

· Nyah Wilson, Duncanville High School, Duncanville

· Zaria Rufus, Duncanville High School, Duncanville

· Imo Essien, Bishop Lynch High School, Dallas

· Kendall Fair, Oscar Dean Wyatt High School, Fort Worth

· Harrison Ingram, St. Mark’s School of Texas, Dallas

· Jaden Jones, Dasche Spartans Homeschool, Cedar Hill

· Jalen Lake, Waxahachie High School, Waxahachie

· JaCobi Lewis, Osacar Dean Wyatt High School, Fort Worth

· Marcell McCreary, Osacar Dean Wyatt High School, Fort Worth

· Colbe Noland, Waxahachie High School, Waxahachie

· Manny Obaseki, John Paul II High School, Plano

· Wade Taylor, Lancaster High School, Lancaster

· Jaylon Tyson, John Paul II High School, Plano

In keeping with the storied tradition, the final team roster of 48 players will be named later this month. But, much like the senior year seasons of these athletes, commemorating these players will look different this year due to COVID-19. McDonald’s made the difficult decision to forego in-person Games after consulting with health and safety experts and will honor the 2021 class through a virtual celebration. This decision was made in the interest of protecting the health and safety of student athletes, their families and event staff. However, being named a McDonald’s All American is about so much more than the game; it is a once in a lifetime achievement for high school seniors.

McDonald’s is committed to giving the incredible student-athletes who are named to the final team the recognition they deserve for their accomplishments and dedication to the game of basketball. Despite the state of the 2021 Games, they are legends and will be All Americans for life. Details of the virtual celebration will be shared soon.

This year’s talent is spread coast-to-coast, with nominees representing 44 states and the District of Columbia. High school players from Texas received the most nominations (87), followed by Florida (58) and California (57). Alumni of the nation’s premier high school basketball showcase include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson and many more.

A complete list of 2021 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

