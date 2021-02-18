Arlington Water Pressure Increasing, Boil Water Notice Still In Effect

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Arlington Water Pressure Is Increasing

The City of Arlington continues to ask residents to conserve water so that storage can replenish. The city is still under a boil water notice at this time.

UPDATE at 11:39 a.m. Feb. 18: City of Arlington, TX – Water Utilities customers should see a steady increase in water pressure throughout today and Friday, according to Water Department Director Craig Cummings. However, residents and businesses will need to continue to reserve water for essential purposes as the department works to adequately fill and maintain levels in elevated storage in the distribution system.

A precautionary city-wide boil water alert remains in effect for tap water consumption. Normal water pressure should be restored by Friday evening. After that, laboratory testing will be conducted throughout the City to determine when it is safe to lift the precautionary boil order.

“We are making great strides at repressurizing and putting water back into the Arlington Water Utilities system,” Cummings said. “And we appreciate the community’s patience as our department staff works day and night to resolve these water distribution challenges.”

Cummings said homeowners may still drip faucets to prevent frozen pipes during expected below freezing over the next 24 hours. Though, the department is hoping residents with restored water pressure will hold off on non-essential tasks like laundry until after the boil water alert is lifted.

For customers who are completely without water service (even at low pressure), frozen pipes may still be an issue for some homeowners. If you have no water service and do not believe frozen pipes are to blame, please call the City’s Action Center at 817-275-5931 so that the information about the outage can be reported to Arlington Water Utilities.

If you are in an apartment complex and do not have water service, please contact the apartment management before calling Arlington Water Utilities. Water may have been shut off for other water line breaks in the apartment complex and management will need to contact the City to return service. For emergency water cut offs call 911.

Residents Looking For Warming Stations

The City of Arlington, TX – Water Utilities South Service Center at 1100 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd. will be open as an overnight emergency warming station from 8 p.m. Feb 18 to 8 a.m. Feb. 19. Parking will be on the north side of the building, where the entrance is also located. Learn more ➡️ ow.ly/kxVU50DDJsA

The Salvation Army at 712 W. Abram St. remains at capacity as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Comments

comments