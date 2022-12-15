Mavs Star Luka Dončić Spreads Christmas Cheer at Scottish Rite

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić helped spread Christmas cheer for approximately 200 pediatric patients at Dallas’ Scottish Rite for Children on Dec. 14. Luka helped plan the celebration, packed with gifts, games and activities funded through his foundation. The Luka Dončić Foundation’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of children through play.

Last December, Luka paid tribute to his roots by devising a special holiday surprise for young patients at a Ljubljana children’s hospital in Slovenia last December. This year the three-time All-NBA First Team and All-Star player wanted to expand his holiday giving beyond Slovenia to also include children from his “second” hometown, Dallas.

The holidays are typically a joyous time for children, but that’s not always the case for those spending the season in a hospital bed or affected with a serious medical condition.

“I hope this makes them happy and puts a smile on their face,” said Luka. “They are so brave and strong, and I want them to know I’m thinking of them during the holidays and wishing them all the best in the New Year!”

The party at Scottish Rite included holiday crafts; decorating cookies, ornaments and gingerbread houses; face painting; an interactive photo booth; and a hot cocoa and coffee stand. Gifts, personally chosen by Luka, were also given to the children from him.

Luka Dončić & His Elves

In addition to toys and games, Luka teamed up with a few “elves” at NERF, Jordan Brand and Chess.com. They provided NERF basketball hoops and NERF blasters, Jordan Brand apparel and drawstring bags, ChessKid gifts, and a premium year-long membership at ChessKid.com or Chess.com (depending on the child’s age).

Luka didn’t forget the dedicated, hardworking healthcare staff who provide round-the-clock daily care for the young patients. He gave 25 Scottish Rite healthcare workers two lower-bowl tickets to watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

“We loved seeing the children’s eyes light up and hearing their excitement when they received these generous gifts from Luka and his foundation,” said Stephanie Brigger, Vice President of Development at Scottish Rite for Children. “Scottish Rite is honored to be a part of Luka’s holiday giving and grateful for his help making the season merry and bright for our patients and staff!”

Never forgetting his homeland, Luka is also expanding his involvement in Slovenia. This year he has arranged special holiday deliveries, gifts and treats on Dec. 21 and 22 for approximately 150 patients at two hospitals located outside his hometown of Ljubljana.