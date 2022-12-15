Dimitri Moore’s Career Comes Full Circle at Texas Tech

Facebook

Moore Will Finish His College Football Career With Texas Bowl On December 28

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dimitri Moore is following the most fulfilling autumn of his life with a December he’ll remember forever.

Moore, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2017 Graduate, will complete his Master’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas Tech University this weekend in Lubbock.

Then, he’ll play in the final college football game of his career on December 28 when the Red Raiders (7-5) play Mississippi (8-4) in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“He’s a special young man – I am so proud of him,” said Texas Tech first-year head coach Joey McGuire, who coached Moore at Cedar Hill from 2013-2016.

This will be Moore’s second trip to the Texas Bowl. He was a true freshman linebacker for Vanderbilt in 2018 when the Commodores lost to Baylor, 45-38. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker had five tackles in the loss.

Coach McGuire & Moore

McGuire was coaching the Bears’ tight ends that season and coached against Moore for the first time on that late December evening in Houston.

This time, Moore is glad to be on the same side as McGuire.

“It’s been a really cool experience to play for Texas Tech,” Moore said. “Coach McGuire and his staff really understand what it’s like to be a scholar-athlete.”

Texas Tech made history this season, defeating Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time ever.

Moore is one of five Cedar Hill High School Graduates on the Red Raiders roster, along with his younger brother, freshman defensive back Jalon Peoples, redshirt freshman linebacker Charles Esters III and freshmen defensive linemen Harvey Dyson III and Syncere Massey.

Moore, who finished with eight tackles this season, enjoyed the opportunity to play alongside Peoples this season.

“We’ve been on the field, and it was a cool, surreal experience,” Moore said. “Afterwards, I realized it was pretty cool. I mentor him a lot and help him on his journey, providing little tips here and there.”

In high school, Moore had an opportunity to play alongside his older brother, Richard Moore, who earned degrees at Texas A&M and SMU, while playing football for both universities. They were teammates on Cedar Hill’s 2014 State Championship Football Team.

Moore and his three siblings have the distinction of having represented Cedar Hill in all five of the Longhorns’ State Championship appearances:

2006 – Harvey Moore (now, an Accountant in Dallas)

2012 – Richard Moore (now, a Business Consultant)

2013 – Richard Moore

2014 – Richard Moore and Dimitri Moore

2020 – Jalon Peoples

Moore was in the second grade at Highlands Elementary when Cedar Hill won its first State Football Championship in 2006. He went on to attend Belt Line Intermediate and Bessie Coleman Middle School before CHHS.

From Nashville To Lubbock

He chose Vanderbilt University – the top academic school in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) – and earned a degree in Cinema and Media Arts. Moore graduated at semester, leaving for Nashville in January 2018.

He was named Freshman All-SEC with 84 tackles and finished third in the SEC in tackles as a sophomore in 2019, with 99 tackles.

Moore transferred to Missouri State where he was part of a Bears Team that reached the Football Championship Series (FCS) Playoffs last year.

“It was an easy decision to transfer to Texas Tech, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Moore said. “I didn’t play as much this season, as past seasons, due to injuries, but I’ve enjoyed it the most.”

Moore said after college he plans to direct and produce films.

“I’ll start small and work my way up,” Moore said. “I love the process. My favorite thing to do is edit.”