DART Announces Christmas and New Year’s Schedules

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have announced their Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedules:

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: Operating on a Saturday schedule

GoLink: GoLink will operate in zones that provide Saturday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas, Park Cities, Cypress Waters, Central Richardson, Legacy West, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks, Rowlett, Southeast Garland, Central Irving and Mountain Creek. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART Paratransit Services will operate regularly. Customers may call Thursday, Dec. 22, to schedule service through Monday, Dec. 26, and may call Friday, Dec. 23, to schedule service through Tuesday, Dec. 27. Customers can also now schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit. The Call Center will reopen Tuesday, December 27.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 25, 2022

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: No service

GoLink: GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas and Park Cities. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, December 26, 2022

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: No service

GoLink: GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas and Park Cities. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

DART Customer Information Center: Closed

DART Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed

DART Administrative Offices: Closed

Free DART Rides on New Year’s Eve

Coors Light and DART will once again help North Texas residents get home safely on New Year’s Eve.

Free transportation will be offered the night of New Year’s Eve on DART buses, light rail, Paratransit Services and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station for everyone from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service.

Look for New Year’s Eve schedules at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.

Saturday, December 31, 2022

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: Saturday schedule

GoLink: GoLink will operate in zones that provide Saturday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas, Park Cities, Cypress Waters, Central Richardson, Legacy West, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks, Rowlett, Southeast Garland, Central Irving and Mountain Creek. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART Paratransit: Regular service provided. Customers may begin calling Thursday, Dec. 29, to schedule service through Monday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Dec. 30, to schedule service for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Customers can also now schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit. The Call Center will reopen Tuesday, January 3.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 1, 2023

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: No service

GoLink: GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas and Park Cities. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, January 2, 2023

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: No service

GoLink: GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas and Park Cities. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

DART Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed

DART Administrative Offices: Closed

Route and schedule information can always be found by calling 214-979-1111 or at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.