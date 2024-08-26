Mark your calendars for the morning of September 25th: Mark your calendars for the morning of September 25th

Facebook

Grapevine, Texas (August 26, 2024) – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Grapevine offers more than 1,400 events in 40 days during the Christmas Capital of Texas®. Tickets go on sale for events and experiences at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Wednesday, September 25th. Tickets and more information can be found at ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.

EXPERIENCES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE SEPTEMBER 25:

Santa’s North Pole Express- Experience the beloved tradition aboard the festively decorated Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

Dates: The excursions run Friday, November 29 – Monday, December 30.



(Closed December 24, 25, 26)

$40 per person for anyone one year old and over. Lap rider tickets are available for guests under one year old for $6. Tickets are only sold in even numbers, by the bench. Each bench seats two people.



Christmas Wine Trains- Sip on delicious Texas wine aboard our festive Grapevine Vintage Railroad coaches. Adults-only excursions.

Dates: Wednesday and Thursday, December 11 & 12. $52 per person or $395 per table of four for Premier Class.



Peace Plaza Ice Rink- Skate under the stars on a Texas-sized outdoor ice-skating rink.

Dates: Friday, November 22 – Tuesday, January 7 Tickets: $20 per person for a one-hour session, includes ice skates.



Hometown Christmas- Stroll through the charm and spirit of a classic American town preparing for Christmas in this interactive Christmas exhibition inside the Grapevine Tower Gallery. (Closed December 24, 25, 26)

$2 per person Monday, November 18 – Sunday, January 5



Classic Christmas movies at the Historic Palace Theatre- See classics including Elf, Home Alone, White Christmas, It’s A Wonderful Life and more!

Tickets: $10 per person



Christmas Cartoons & Crafts at the Lancaster Theatre- Watch classic Christmas cartoons including A Charlie Brown Christmas and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, while making a fun Christmas-themed craft.

Tickets: $8 for children (includes the craft, popcorn and a drink), $4 for adults.



Live Christmas concerts at the Historic Palace Theatre- Enjoy Broadway-style performances from The Texas Tenors, Kraig Parker’s Elvis Christmas Show, Beach Boys Christmas Tribute and more. (These tickets will be on sale July 25.)

Tickets: Event prices vary. Range $25 – $48 per person



Nash Farm Farmstead Christmas Celebration: Experience what Christmas was like for settlers on the Grape Vine Prairie.

Date: Saturday, December 7, 1 – 4 p.m. Tickets: $5 per person



Elf Adventure- Grab your little elves and take place in fun historic activities throughout Grapevine’s Settlement to City Museums.

Dates: Friday, November 29 – Monday, December 30 (Closed December 24, 25, 26) Tickets: $10 per passport. $4 for individual activities.



OTHER CHRISTMAS CAPITAL OF TEXAS EVENTS AND INFORMATION:

Tickets for ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are on sale now at Gaylord Texan Resort. Book hotel packages and save.

Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge featuring snow showers, dance parties and more.

Create Ornament Events ($65) and Snowmen Ornament Create Events ($75) at Vetro Glassblowing Studio will begin Friday, November 1 and continue through Monday, December 30. Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 21.

Winter Wonderland Bubbles – Hotel Vin’s infamous Bubbles on the WineYard lawn feature fur blankets, heaters and decadent treats. Tickets on sale September 25.

Dismay in a Manger at Texas Star Dinner Theater shows will open Friday, November 22 and run through New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31). Shows are Thursday through Sunday at 5 p.m. There will be an additional show on Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Experience Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops in November and December.

For more information about the Christmas Capital of Texas® visit ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com or contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185.