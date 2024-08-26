DQ Restaurants in Texas Introduce Exclusive Signature Sauce For Texans

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

BEDFORD, TX (August 26, 2024) – Hot off the successful launch of the Carolina Reaper Tacos, DQ® restaurants in Texas are introducing an exclusive signature sauce that will be available beginning September 1 only in Texas. This marks the first branded sauce specifically for DQ restaurants in Texas, which will join the best cream gravy in the Lone Star state.

The DQ Texas Sauce is a savory blend that perfectly complements DQ’s fan-favorite steak fingers and chicken strips. The DQ Texas Sauce combines the zesty flavors of honey mustard and BBQ, resulting in a sweet and tangy combination with a delicate smoky undertone.

Dipping sauces are growing in popularity throughout the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry. According to a recent study, over 70% of QSR customers are more likely to visit a restaurant that offers new flavors. Consumers will choose meals that include dipping sauces, with a significant increase in demand for unique and flavorful options.

“Our fans have always loved dipping their steak fingers and chicken strips into our iconic gravy or ranch dressing,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council (TDQOC). “This first branded DQ Texas Sauce at DQ restaurants in Texas is another great new way for fans to enjoy their steak fingers or chicken strips and we believe this new sauce will become a fan favorite.”

The exclusive DQ Texas Sauce underscores TDQOC’s commitment to innovation and catering to the tastes of loyal fans in Texas. It embodies the unique flavors that Texans love, providing a distinctive dipping experience. Starting September 1, guests at any of the nearly 600 DQ restaurants across Texas can order this exciting new sauce.

This spring, DQ restaurants in Texas rolled out the Carolina Reaper Taco which combined Carolina Reaper-infused Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes. The tacos were topped off with a cool cilantro lime crema sauce to complete the spicy deliciousness of the Carolina Reaper Taco. The crispy tacos were only available in Texas for a limited time.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about DQ Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a restaurant location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.