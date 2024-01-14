Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center to host Open Model and Talent Call – Saturday, Jan. 20

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (Jan. 12, 2024) – With a mission to help young people find success in a variety of ways – and not only in sports — Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center will host an Open Model and Talent Call on Saturday, Jan. 20 for models, actors, singers and dancers ages 16-50. Free and open to the public, registration is from 10:30-11 a.m. with live auditions from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We are more than a training facility offering basketball skills; we are a multipurpose, multicultural center dedicated to educating and equipping young people on and off the court,” said Trina Terrell-Andrews, CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. “It is our priority to maintain a healthy learning environment for young people who are willing to invest in themselves.”

The program began in 2018 and has helped launch the modeling and entertainment careers of numerous North Texans. For example, 23-year-old Osayande Foster, a successful model with Kim Dawson and several other national agencies, shot a Nike ad. A Kim Dawson model made thousands of dollars per shoot and another model is working with singer Gwen Stefani.

The call is hosted by Dallas-based Willie Johnson of J3 Productions, a fashion show production and modeling management company whose mission is “to find the diamond in the rough and make him or her shine.”

The chosen individuals will spend 12 weeks working with Johnson and will receive professional head shots and other support. J3 Production will serve as the mother agency, with Johnson introducing the individuals to other regional and national agencies.

REQUIREMENTS: Female models should be 5’7”-6’, and male models should be 5’11”-6’3”. Singers and dancers should bring music on a flash drive. Singers may be asked to sing for 30 seconds, and dancers may be asked to perform a 45-second routine. Actors may be asked to do a cold read.

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is located at 1800 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas, TX 75216. For more info, go to or call 214-379-7451.