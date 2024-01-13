City Of Duncanville Shares Preparedness Plans Ahead of Winter Storm

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is currently preparing for the possibility of a winter weather event that will bring temperatures below freezing through Tuesday and a chance of wintery precipitation Sunday evening into Monday. No matter the weather, it is the ongoing mission of City staff to provide professional, quality services to the community throughout every season. To accomplish this, staff have developed a winter weather plan that will be implemented should the National Weather Service issue a Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Weather Watch, or Winter Weather Warning that will affect the City of Duncanville for 24 to 48 hours. Our staff continues to monitor the ongoing situation and is ready, willing, and able to respond as needed.

The following is intended to give residents, business owners, and stakeholders an overview of some of what the City of Duncanville does to prepare for winter weather events.

Duncanville Fire Department and Police Department vehicles and other necessary equipment are fueled and prepared. Snow chains are added to patrol vehicles, windshield de-icer is readied, and off-duty personnel are put on call.

Public Works staff primarily support the city’s public safety departments. They will deploy the emergency equipment trailer carrying cones, barricades, and signage, including temporary stop signs for use in case of a traffic signal outage.

Meanwhile, the Equipment Services team prepares to stay on-site during the event. The Ice Chat and Meltdown 20, products that de-ice and serve as an anti-icer, were ordered weeks ago in preparation for winter events, and the city’s three sanding trucks are being prepared, fueled, and staged.

If the National Weather Service notifies the public of an ice or snow event, city trucks and sanders will be loaded with the Ice Chat and Meltdown 20. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will sand and salt Interstate 20 and Highway 67, while three two-person crews, working in twelve-hour shifts, will begin treating the city’s major intersections and thoroughfares of:

• North and South Main St.

• North and South Cockrell Hill Rd.

203 E. Wheatland Road I Duncanville, Texas 75116 I 972.780.5000 P I 972.780.5077 F I duncanville.com

• North and South Cedar Ridge Dr.

• North and South Clark Rd.

• North Duncanville Rd.

• Big Stone Gap Rd.

• Santa Fe Trl.

• West and East Camp Wisdom Rd.

• West and East Wheatland Rd.

• West and East Danieldale Rd.

• Wintergreen and US 67

• Cockrell Hill and Interstate 20

• Camp Wisdom and Interstate 20

• Wheatland (Dallas) & US 67 under the US 67 bridge

Additional areas are treated for ice when requested by the Police or Fire Departments. Residential streets will not be treated unless requested by Police or Fire.

While we do not anticipate opening warming centers in the City of Duncanville at this time, per our policy, if widespread power outages occur, our staff is prepared to open certain facilities to support the community.

Water, Wastewater, and Utility Billing crews will prepare to respond to emergency shutoffs due to extreme temperatures, with staff from other departments supporting their efforts as needed. The number to call for an emergency water shut-off is (972) 780-5000 during regular business hours and (972) 780-4959 after hours.

“The City is prepared to maintain the high level of quality service Duncanville residents have come to expect even during winter weather events,” said Mayor Barry L. Gordon. “Our team has created an excellent plan that will provide for the safety of our community and continuity of service. On behalf of the entire City Council, I encourage you to also make a plan; a plan to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants.No matter what the forecast brings, rest assured: the City of Duncanville is ready.”