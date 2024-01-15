Winter Weather Impacts Trash Collection Schedule In DFW-When Will Your Trash Be Collected?

Facebook

The arctic storm has impacted area trash collection throughout DFW. Here’s the most recent info on when your trash will be collected, weather permitting.

Arlington Trash Collection

Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Monday, Jan. 15. Any uncollected trash will be collected on the next regular service day Thursday, Jan. 18. Recycling collection will be postponed until Monday, Jan. 22. Republic Services will continue to monitor weather and road conditions for Tuesday, Jan. 16. Additionally, the Arlington Landfill closed at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 for the day because of weather conditions. Please check the City of Arlington’s social media accounts for updates.

Cedar Hill Trash Schedule-Monday’s Collection Moved To Wednesday

WM has shared that they are not able to service trash and recycling in Cedar Hill today (Monday) because of road conditions. Monday’s collection will be services on Wednesday. Sign up for trash updates and alerts at cedarhilltx.com/882/Trash-Recycling-Services.

DeSoto Trash Collection Moved To Tuesday

From the City of DeSoto: Due to the weather and road conditions, Republic Services has canceled residential garbage collection for tomorrow (Monday).

The initial game plan is for Monday’s residential trash pickup to be shifted to Tuesday, weather permitting. Republic Services will monitor the weather and the roads on Monday and will reassess and advise then if a Tuesday pickup is possible.

We will be in regular contact with Republic Services and will advise on Monday what the trash service situation will be for Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Debido al clima y las condiciones de las carreteras, Republic Services ha cancelado la recolección de basura residencial de DeSoto el lunes. El plan inicial es que las recogidas residenciales del lunes se cambien al martes, si el tiempo lo permite. Republic evaluará las condiciones y avisará el lunes.

Glenn Heights Trash Collection

All collections will slide over a day-*UPDATE* please place materials out by 7:00AM on pickup day.

Anticipated delays in collection times throughout the week due to the after effect of the winter storm (traffic, landfill backup, extreme cold).

No collection on Monday due to weather. Please visit: https://www.communitywastedisposal.com/ for updates.

Grand Prairie Trash Collection

Due to hazardous conditions, Republic Services is discontinuing Commercial and Industrial garbage collection service for today. This means that garbage services will shift by one day, similar to the holiday schedule. www.gptx.org/garbage

The landfill will be closed today, January 15, 2024.

Lancaster Trash Collection

All collections will SLIDE OVER ONE DAY this week, ending on Saturday.

Monday’s service will begin on Tuesday, January 16th

Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday

Wednesday will be collected on Thursday

Thursday will be collected on Friday

Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Please have your trash/recycle out by 7:00 AM on your pickup day, and be sure to leave your bins at the curb until it has been collected.

Please check your bins to make sure they are not frozen shut, this will help with service.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through these winter weather changes.

Due to the winter weather, CWD has suspended all trash and recycle services for today

Monday, January 15th.

As updates are available, information will be posted on city website: www.lancaster-tx.com.

Mansfield Trash Collection

Frontier Waste Solutions is focusing its collection on standard waste in order to service all routes effectively in these freezing temperatures and collection crews may leave any bulk items on the curb.

Midlothian Trash Collection

Due to unsafe road conditions and extremely cold temperatures, Waste Connections has cancelled trash pickup on Monday, January 15. If conditions allow, trash service will resume Tuesday with the normal Tuesday route. Monday’s trash will be collected on the second service day.

Red Oak Trash Collection

CWD SERVICE UPDATE 1-15-24:

Commercial and Residential Services have been suspended for Monday, January 15th. Service will resume when the weather allows. Please check the CWD website for additional updates. www.communitywastedisposal.com