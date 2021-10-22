Mansfield to Honor Veterans with Week of Events

Facebook

Mansfield Schedule of Veterans Day Events

This Veterans Day, the City of Mansfield has a week of tributes prepared to honor our military veterans.

The City of Mansfield begins its homage Nov. 5, hosting the Remembering Our Fallen traveling veterans memorial. The memorial will be open to the public 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Nov. 7 at The LOT Downtown (110 S. Main).

“The City of Mansfield is both honored and proud to serve as the host for the traveling memorial. We wholeheartedly appreciate the service rendered by our nation’s veterans and we invite all to attend our annual Veterans Day Parade and Salute,” said Mayor Michael Evans.

This powerful display features 33 tribute towers that honor more than 5,000 veterans who have died since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Mansfield Veterans Memorial and Tribute Foundation sponsors the memorial and funds are through Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax.

Veterans Day Parade and Salute

The City of Mansfield’s Veterans Day Parade and Salute returns Saturday, Nov. 6 following a year-long hiatus. The event begins at 10 a.m. and pays tribute to those who pledged their life in service to our country.

The parade begins at St. Jude Catholic Church – located at 500 E. Dallas St. – and travels north on South Waxahachie Street before turning west on East Broad Street. From there, the parade travels north on Smith Street, then south on Main Street after a brief turn to the west onto East Oak Street, and finally, east on East Dallas Street, ending at St. Jude Catholic Church.

Visual Legacies: Veterans Art Show

Gallery opening date: Tuesday, Nov. 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Farr Best Theater

The Art Station in Fort Worth (a 501(c)(3) corporation) is pairing up with the Mansfield Commission for the Arts to for a six-week, arts-based community project, designed to help the public understand what it is like to live as a veteran in our community. Through the use of guided art activities, veteran participants will create a visual legacy that helps describe their process integrating back into the community after serving as part of our military. Work created in this program will be on display for a special art show at Farr Best Theater. More information can be found here.

A Salute to Service with the Fort Worth Songwriters Association

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Farr Best Theater

Celebrate our brave men and women with a moving evening of patriotic music performed by members of the Fort Worth Songwriters Association – all of whom happen to be veterans themselves. This event is free for veterans of the armed forces. Tickets can be purchased here, and more information about the event can be found here.