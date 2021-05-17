Mansfield Mission Center Honored with 2021 Methodist Community Hero Award

Share via: 0 Shares 0





2021 Methodist Community Hero Award Presented to Linda Nix Clinic

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center presents the 2021 Community Hero Award to the Linda Nix Clinic, part of Mansfield Mission Center, for providing free health care services to the uninsured in the Mansfield community. The clinic located at 901 W. Broad Street promotes physical, financial, and relational well-being to Mansfield resident through a volunteer staff lead by medical director Darin Charles, MD.

The clinic has helped more than 350 uninsured adults by providing medical, dental, women’s wellness, and vision services to low income Mansfield area residents this year. One resident, Tochia Anikwe said, “They saved my life.” Tochia and her daughter Lauren received both medical and dental services and were relieved of a financial burden. “The center was very helpful to my family as a single mother in providing resources, educational programs, and treating me like a family member.”

“Methodist Mansfield Medical Center’s number one priority is to improve the health of the community,” says Juan Fresquez, president of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “We are proud to give back to the community through sponsorships and volunteering in the community.”

“Methodist Mansfield is improving our community through its sponsorships and nurses who volunteer at the clinic in Mansfield,” said Mansfield Mission Center Executive Director Carmin MacMillan. “Their funding has helped Mansfield Mission Center save lives through the pandemic and provide help to those in need. I thank Methodist Mansfield for their leadership and community grants during these trying times.”

To request financial, employment, medical, dental, women’s wellness, or vision appointments more details on Mansfield Mission Center contact 817-473-6611.