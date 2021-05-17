Pirates, Mermaids & More at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

The Legends of the Seas Come Alive at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® May 22 & 23!

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 17, 2021): The Legends of the Seas come alive at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® this weekend, May 22 & 23, 2021, with Pirates, Mermaids, and all manner of sea creatures!

In celebration, everyone in pirate, mermaid, and sea creature costumes are invited to compete in the Adult and Children’s (12 & under) costume contests for the chance to win a great Scarborough prize pack. Get all the details and register for the contest at the Front Gate by 1:30 pm each day. On both Saturday and Sunday, there will also be the all-new children’s Navel Enlistment ceremony at 12:00 noon at the Festival’s Royal Marquee (in the Festival’s Pecan Grove area where the Knighting Ceremony traditionally takes place).

” General Manager of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. “You might see the queen of the mermaids, a few ‘Captain Jack Sparrows’ or even a creature from the deep among our visitors”.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® sponsored by T-MobileTM is a full day of 16th Century fun for everyone and its all outdoors! In addition to the shoppes and artisan demonstrations, visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, and 25+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, food fit for a king, and so much more.

Come See Georgia Jones-Godwin and her clay sculptures

The guest artisan this weekend is Georgia Jones-Godwin and her clay sculptures. Limited engagement performers are Celtic Legacy, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, Pride of Ireland, Cirque La Vie and Shakespeare Approves. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and list of shoppes (including over 20 new ones) can be found at www.SRFestival.com.

The wines featured this weekend at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be the Wines from Down Under. The beers featured at the Daily Beer Tasting Events will be the Beers of the New World – Creative. The Tasting Events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Only Two Weekends Remaining

Just two more weekends left in the 2021 season! The final themed weekend of the year will be the Last Huzzah on May 29, 30 & 31.

Visitors should also be aware that many areas of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®, such as food kitchens, games, rides, attractions, etc., only accept cash. It is recommended that visitors bring enough cash for their visit to avoid lines at the Festival’s ATMs.

The health and safety of their employees, participants, and visitors is Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s number one priority. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all protocols and CDC guidelines will be followed so that they can conduct a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that are in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants alike. These include a facemask requirement (that is still in place for everyone), social distancing, and more. All the guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com

Admission is $37 Adults, $17 for Children

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2021 sponsored by T-MobileTM is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 31, 2021 from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E.

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

A special discount offer can be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores as well. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com. Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival). Photographs, video, and/or interviews available upon request.