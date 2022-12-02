Mansfield Community Gives Big at Annual MISD Toys for Tots Drive

Facebook

For more than a decade, Mansfield ISD has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to support their mission of spreading the joy of the season to families in need. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the MISD community dusted off their holiday spirit and showed up by the thousands to be a part of the district’s annual event Toys for Toys Celebration.

“This is MISD’s eleventh year to participate in Toys for Tots and every year I am blown away by the generosity of our community,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu. “People line up as far as you can see to make donations. This year, we were able to collect more than 16,000 thousand toys and $20,000 dollars.”

This year’s event featured a partnership between MISD and The City of Mansfield, creating a campaign that will ensure every donation made at the event will go directly to MISD families.

“The City of Mansfield has always enjoyed a close relationship with MISD,” said Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans. “We are thrilled to partner with the district for this incredible event. People show up ready to give back, celebrate, and kick off the holiday season.”

In addition to the toy drive, MISD’s event featured live student performances, a sledding hill, food, games, and photos with the big man himself – Santa!

New this year, kids enjoyed ‘Engineering the Holidays.’ The fun, interactive area provided STEAM activities including making ornaments with 3D printer pens, creating holiday cards using simple circuits, engineering ‘snowball launchers,’ and more. The area was made possible by A Mansfield ISD Education Foundation grant sponsored by Mouser Electronics.

Also new this year, the event featured special accommodations and activities specifically designed for event-goers with sensory sensitivities.

“Our goal each year is to make this event bigger, to spread more joy, and to collect as many donations as possible,” said Flo Torres, Center Director of MISD’s Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts. “An event like this takes a lot planning, teamwork, and the support of generous sponsors and partners, but it is all worth it to see the kids and their families enjoying themselves.”

Sponsors including The City of Mansfield, Academy Sports Mansfield, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Trust Gives Foundation, Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, Atmos Energy, and Oncor/TXU provided cash donations and other sponsorships. Toys for Tots media partner Fox 4 broadcasted live from the event. To see more photos from the event click here.

Wednesday’s Toys for Tots event kicked off Hometown Holidays, a combined celebration with MISD and the City of Mansfield. On Thursday, The City of Mansfield lit up the sky with their tree lighting and fireworks show. Friday, Dec. 2, the skies will light up again with the Mansfield drone show, and you won’t want to miss MISD’s dance teams performing to holiday music at Saturday’s Dance Spectacular.

MISD campuses will continue to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys through Thursday, December 15, or you can make a monetary donation.