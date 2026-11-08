Make Family Memories this Thanksgiving

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Thanksgiving is a great time to make priceless family memories. It’s one of my family’s favorite holidays, largely thanks to my grandmother, my mom, and her three sisters. They grew up on a Grayson County farm, with chickens, cattle, and a huge vegetable garden. No wonder they were all such wonderful cooks, with homestyle Southern cooking their specialty.

While that generation is gone now, with the rest of us scattered around the country and no longer sharing those bountiful, scratch-made meals at Grandmother’s house, the memories are here to stay. Even for those of us who now celebrate Thanksgiving with the help of local restaurants like those listed below. Happy Thanksgiving!

Eataly Dallas Thanksgiving Offers

Ditch the cooking and head to Eataly Dallas for a special Thanksgiving prix fixe menu, crafted by Eataly’s chefs to blend classic holiday flavors with Italian flair. $58 Prix Fixe (3 courses + add-ons) at La Pizza & La Pasta Features butternut squash ravioli, mushroom ragù tagliatelle, traditional roasted turkey with holiday sides, red wine-braised beef, and an optional apple-almond tart.

$78 Prix Fixe (3 courses + add-ons) at Terra Features roasted kabocha squash, house-made pastas, traditional roasted turkey with classic holiday sides, seafood and premium Wagyu options, and an optional apple-almond tart.

Eataly’s Thanksgiving catering features a premium whole roasted turkey paired with Italian-inspired holiday sides, including mushroom lasagna, porchetta stuffing, seasonal vegetables, house made brioche rolls, and classic tiramisù, with customizable meals serving 4–8 guests and 48 hours’ notice required.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

Skip the stress this Thanksgiving and treat yourself and your family to a shared dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. On Nov. 26 from noon to 9 p.m., The Dining Room will host an indulgent Thanksgiving Mercato experience featuring chef-curated holiday specialties, interactive culinary stations, and elevated seasonal flavors that bring together the warmth of tradition and the artistry of Italian hospitality.

Chef-attended interactive stations feature a Cacio e Pepe cheese wheel, an herb-roasted turkey carving station and hand-carved prime rib served with red wine sauce, horseradish and potato purée. Younger guests will have their own dedicated Kid Corner featuring family-friendly favorites, like chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese, sure to please even the pickiest eaters.

Guests can also satisfy their sweet tooth with a grand assortment of desserts. The pastry team is led by Executive Pastry Chef Stephanie Milla, known for her artistic flair and ability to perfectly blend unique ingredients. Advance, prepaid reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable. The Thanksgiving Mercato starts at $155 per adult and $55 for children ages 5 – 10.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Dallas

Yardbird Southern Table is getting ready for the holiday with a seasonal in-restaurant menu and Thanksgiving to-go meals, offering diners and hosts more ways to dig into a Southern-inspired feast. The in-restaurant menu features Yardbird’s Herb Roasted Turkey Dinner with classic sides, seasonal starters, and its Brown Butter Bourbon Pumpkin Pie as well as seasonal cocktails.

For those celebrating at home, to-go packages are available for gatherings of 2–4 or 6–8 guests, with options to order additional Yardbird favorites à la carte. Options include the Brown Butter Bourbon Pumpkin Pie, $32. For more information, please visit

Uptown Hotspot Catch Dallas

Hours for Thanksgiving will be 3:30pm-8:30pm This Thanksgiving, CATCH Dallas invites guests to enjoy an elevated holiday dinner that blends traditional flavors with CATCH’s signature modern flair. On Thanksgiving Day Catch Dallas serves its signature menu alongside three exclusive holiday specials.

Blending classic holiday comfort with CATCH’s signature vibrant atmosphere, gather the whole family around the table and let CATCH take care of the cooking. Reservations recommended at CatchRestaurants.com.

Centrale Italia

Guests on Thanksgiving Day will be welcomed with special holiday dining options perfect for gathering with family and friends. A three-course Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring your choice of dishes for $60 per person plus tax and gratuity. For an evening celebration, Centrale Italia will serve chef-inspired Thanksgiving specials from 4 to 9:30 p.m., so guests can enjoy a festive meal while catching their favorite football games.

With options available throughout the day, Centrale Italia offers a delicious way to celebrate the holiday, whether you’re planning a traditional Thanksgiving lunch or a more casual evening out. For reservations, please call (469) 780-9463.

III Forks

This Thanksgiving, III Forks is giving guests another reason to gather around the table with an indulgent holiday menu served at its Addison and Frisco locations. On Thursday, Nov. 26, the beloved North Texas dining destination will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., making an exception to its typically dinner-focused hours for the holiday.

For $45 per person, the three-course Thanksgiving spread features a selection of comforting holiday favorites, including spice-rubbed holiday turkey with Grandma’s gravy. The Thanksgiving menu is available for $20 for children 12 and younger, and it’s available for dine-in and curbside pick-up. Guests looking to mix tradition with III Forks’ signature offerings can also order from the restaurant’s regular menu.

For those hosting an at-home celebration, III Forks’ Spice-Rubbed Holiday Turkey Family Meal Pack is a delicious and stress-free choice. Limited preorders will be accepted starting Nov. 17. Visit 3forks.com.

Centurian American Honors Veterans

This Thanksgiving, Centurion American is honoring veterans, active-duty military members and first responders with a complimentary buffet at The Statler. Now in its ninth year, Thanksgiving for Your Service is a longstanding North Texas tradition that recognizes those who serve our communities and country.

“This country has done so much for me that I am proud to give back to those who have served our country and our community so valiantly,” said Centurion American CEO Mehrdad Moayedi.

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet with all the trimmings will be served in The Statler Ballroom. Reservations required in advance, and complimentary valet will be provided. Space is limited to 100 guests per seating, and reservations must be made by Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Mercury

On Nov. 26, Dallas favorite The Mercury will serve an elaborate buffet featuring carved prime rib, roasted turkey, fresh seafood, sushi, traditional Thanksgiving sides and decadent desserts. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with adults $99.95 and $79.95 for children aged 8 and under.

Sheraton Dallas

Make Thanksgiving entertaining easier with a Sheraton Dallas Feast To Go, a chef-crafted holiday meal that cuts hours of kitchen prep. Starting at $145, the complete feast serves 6 to 8 guests and includes a whole smoked turkey, seasonal sides, freshly baked rolls, and two classic holiday pies, making it easy to gather around the table and spend more time with family and friends. For larger gatherings, optional add-ons include a 10-pound spiral ham for $75, an additional whole turkey starting at $75, and smoked tenderloin for $145.

Guests can select their preferred pickup time on Thanksgiving Day at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Open Palette. Advance purchase is required by Thursday, November 19. Bring a restaurant-quality holiday feast home to your loved ones with ease. Sheraton Dallas Hotel is located in downtown Dallas at 400 North Olive Street.

SER Steak + Spirits

Located on the 27th floor of Hilton Anatole, SER Steak + Spirits invites guests to celebrate Thanksgiving with sweeping Dallas skyline views and a special à la carte menu featuring Diestel turkey breast with bone marrow dressing and cranberry gastrique ($48), Chilean sea bass ($58), kabocha squash soup ($13) and heirloom spice carrot cake ($16). SĒR’s regular dinner menu will also be available.

Marriott Dallas Uptown Hosts Y’all Plaza Friendsgiving

Make Friendsgiving as easy as store-bought pie this holiday season. On Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., Marriott Dallas Uptown is taking the work out of holiday hosting with Gather Y’all, an outdoor dinner featuring delicious food, live music and plenty of holiday cheer.

The hotel’s Y’all Plaza will transform into a festive outdoor dining destination, complete with twinkling lights and private tables reserved for each group. Guests can gather their favorite people and enjoy a family-style holiday feast without the hassle of shopping, cooking or cleaning up. Tickets are $75 per person, with dinner and entertainment included.

Whether it’s an annual Friendsgiving tradition, a night out with friends or an excuse to get together before the holiday rush, Gather Y’all offers an easy way to celebrate the season.

Golden Corral

Gather your favorite people around the table and let Golden Corral handle the cooking this Friendsgiving. Golden Corral’s Holiday Meals To Go make hosting easy with ready-to-eat options including whole roasted turkey, holiday glazed ham, and bone-in pork roast. Plus your choice of sides, a dozen yeast rolls, and a whole pie, enough to serve 6–8 guests. Holiday meals are available for pickup or delivery and can be ordered online or through the Golden Corral app with at least 72 hours’ advance notice. Pickup begins Nov. 7.