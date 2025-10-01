Rocky Horror Show at Lyric Stage Studio

Facebook

The Rocky Horror Show is on its way to Lyric Stage Studio, opening Oct. 10-26 in plenty of time for Halloween. The spooky show will be presented by Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to developing and preserving musicals, at their studio (1170 Quaker Street in Dallas). The cult classic, with book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, encourages audience participation.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage Managing and Co-Artistic Director, said, “The Rocky Horror Show is an American classic. Grab a group of friends, dress up, and come sing with the cast as we kick off the Halloween season.”

Time for another time warp at Lyric Stage! In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” This 25th anniversary revival is complete with sass from the audiences, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props. The production is rated R.

Rocky Horror Show Company

The Cast features Magenta–Jayden Russell, Narrator–James Williams, Brad–Ben Meaders, and Janet–Sydney Hamil. Also featured: Riff-Raff – Brandon Wilhelm, Columbia–Sophia Patterson, Frank-N-Furter—Dominic Pecikonis, Rocky–Vincent Lopez, Eddie–Justin Taylor, and Dr. Scott – Evan Faris.

Production Team members are Producer – Catherine Carpenter Cox, Director – Michael Robinson, Music Director – Hans Grim, Choreographer – Tricia Guenther. Stage Manager – Ben Doan Stevens, Assistant Stage Manager – Steven Doan, Production Design – Set/Lights/Sound – Scott Guenther, Props Design – Tricia Guenther, and Costume Assistant – Annie Corrales are also included. Costumes and wigs provided by Dallas Costume Shoppe.

Ticket & Performance Information

Tickets to the show range in price from $42.50-$62.50. For ticket information please visit lyricstage.org.

Performance times are Friday, Oct. 10, 17, 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 11, 18, 25 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.; and Sun., Oct. 12, 19, 26 at 2 p.m.

A Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, Lyric Stage was established in 1993 with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a unique art form. In its 32-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org

FOREVER PLAID – PLAID TIDINGS

Lyric Stage 2025-26 season continues December 5 to December 21, with the season classic Forever Plaid at Lyric Stage Studio. Back for another holiday season, this classic by Stewart Ross will put everyone into the holiday spirit. At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show. This time, the segment features the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis. The production is rated G and is fun for the entire family.