Montana Invites Fly-Fishing Anglers for Fall Fun

Montana is “fly-fishing paradise” for anglers hoping to hook a trophy trout, walleye, or other prized game fish. With the state’s world-class rivers, streams, lakes and spring-fed ponds, they’re home to over 400 fishing access sites, managed by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

“Whether you’re new to fishing or an experienced angler hoping to finally land a fish of a lifetime, Montana offers something for everyone,” said Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer at the Montana Department of Commerce.

During the fall, water levels are lower and provide convenient wade-fishing access. This makes it easy for new anglers to test their skills without committing to a full day of fishing.

Fly-tiers Make Fly-Fishing More Fun

Local fly tiers—people who create handmade flies (lures) from feathers, fur, hair and threads to resemble bugs (flies) have created some popular flies. They range from big streamers like Peanut Envy to small dry fly patterns like Purple Haze and Lucky Bucky. These flies can be used in the fall to lure in aggressive fish.

Besides trout, Montana has impressive populations of walleye, kokanee salmon, paddlefish, northern pike, smallmouth bass, lake trout and other species that can be targeted using traditional spin fishing tackle during the fall months.

Find Fly-Fishing Paradise in Montana

In addition to Montana’s blue-ribbon rivers and streams, lakes and reservoirs around the state also offer world-class fishing. Fort Peck Lake, located in northeast Montana, was recently named one of the Top 100 Best Bass Lakes in America by Bassmaster Magazine. In the winter, the lake freezes over and provides anglers with thrilling ice fishing opportunities.

Other notable fishing lakes in Montana include Canyon Ferry, Georgetown Lake, Holter Reservoir, Bighorn Lake, Flathead Lake and Whitefish Lake. When fishing these larger waterbodies, it’s recommended to use large flies and heavy silver spoons that reach fish located in deeper water.

When planning a fishing trip to Montana, start by contacting a local fly shop or booking a professional guide who can provide casting lessons, tips and information to increase your chances of landing the fish you’ve always dreamed about. To learn more about all of Montana’s fish, explore Montana’s Fish Guide. To explore Montana’s waterbodies, visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fishMT/explore.