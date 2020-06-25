Long-term Closure of I-30 HOV Lanes Near I-635 Starting June 29 for the TxDOT 635 East Project

DALLAS – In an effort to relieve congestion, they may be some “short-term” growing pains…short term as in lance closures until 2024.

As part of the 635 East Project construction, the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes between Jim Miller Road and Northwest Drive will close Monday morning, June 29 until the end of the project in late 2024. At that time, they will re-open as they are – reversible non-tolled HOV lanes. I-30 HOV lanes between Jim Miller Road and downtown Dallas will remain open and operate on current schedules.

Closures of the following HOV access points within the corridor will include:

The eastbound I-30 HOV entrance at Jim Miller Road

The westbound I-30 HOV entrance at Northwest Drive

Eastbound drivers on the I-30 HOV lanes will be required to exit at Jim Miller Road. Westbound drivers that want to use the I-30 HOV lanes must now use the entrance at Jim Miller Road.

The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 31996.

For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.

About the 635 East Project

The 635 East Project is a $1.7 billion design-build operation owned and managed by the Texas Department of Transportation. The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve mobility, operations and safety on Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a mainlane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor and reconstruction of the interchange at I-635 and I-30. Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion date of late 2024. The 635 East Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative (www.texasclearlanes.com) by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.

