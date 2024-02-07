Life School Celebrates 25 Years of Educational Excellence in North Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Red Oak, TX, February 7, 2024 – Life School, a network of public charter schools in the Dallas area, proudly announces a celebration event to commemorate 25 years of dedicated service to students and families in North Texas. Founded in 1998, Life School has become one of the longest-running charters in the state, significantly impacting the community.

The 25 Years of Life celebration event will be held at the UNT-Dallas Campus on Thursday, April 18th, offering a memorable evening filled with entertainment and artwork by current Life School students. This event will also serve as an opportunity to honor outstanding parents, alumni, and community partners.

In 1998, Life School emerged as one of the pioneering charters in the state of Texas. At that time, Dallas faced challenges with gang violence, prompting an Oak Cliff church to establish a safe space for students and families. To create a lasting impact on the community, founder Dr. Tom Wilson dreamed of opening a school that provided a high standard of education paired with developing strong leadership skills.

My father, Dr. Tom Wilson, believed strong academics were only one piece of the educational puzzle that creates student success,” remembers Dr. Brent Wilson, Life School Superintendent. “He always said, ‘Knowledge and understanding can be instilled in these young people, and it will carry them to the top of a mountain. But they will fall off a cliff if they do not have character that is able to keep them there.’”

Reflecting on the early days of Life School, Dr. Scott Fuller, Life School Chief of Staff, recalls, “The charter was submitted in March of 1998, and on August 12th, 1998, we opened the doors with 266 students and 15 staff members. We were small but mighty and determined to make a difference.”

Fast-forward 25 years later, and Life School’s impact has expanded tremendously to encompass eight campuses across the metroplex, serving over 5600 students in grades K-12. The emphasis on educational excellence and character training has remained the core focus of Life School’s mission.

“We are incredibly proud of the growth and success Life School has achieved over the past 25 years,” says Dr. Brent Wilson, Life School Superintendent. “This celebration is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our staff, students, parents, and community partners who have played an instrumental role in our journey.

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to providing a quality educational experience that prepares our students for a successful future.”

For more information about Life School and the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration event, please visit https://lifeschool.net/event-pages/celebrate-25-years-of-life.