Experience the Revitalization of Downtown Lancaster’s Square: New Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment Await

LANCASTER – Have you been to Downtown Lancaster’s Square lately?

If not, you might want to head that way and have dinner, a glass of wine, and maybe even take in a show when the historic Lancaster Theatre’s revitalization is complete.

“Wow,” said Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston. “What a delight to see life again in our Historic Square! At the center of this success is the Lancaster Downtown District’s distinctive character, marked by a diverse array of locally owned retail shops and restaurants.”

Indeed, it’s true! New shops and eateries have established themselves, including the eagerly awaited La Calle Doce Mexican restaurant. Renowned in Oak Cliff/Lakewood as the ultimate spot for a romantic Mexican dinner long before Bishop Arts became a hotspot, now you can experience its charm right here in Lancaster. No need to venture into Dallas for that authentic cantina ambiance anymore; just make your way to La Calle Doce’s new Lancaster location.

And if you’re in the mood for wine, look no further than Saviana Winery and Tasting Room. Additionally, indulge in freeze-dried treats and desserts at the new Chacha and Chopees.

Also on the square and open for business is HUG BBQ with delicious smoked brisket, Just Juice, offering fresh smoothies and pressed juice; Gelu Italian Ice featuring ice cream and snow cones. The Lovin’ Oven, a 40-plus year legendary bakery, John’s Bikes & Trikes, Lancaster Trading Cards & Games, and Ella’s Event, is the perfect space for making magic memories.

Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones said, “This increase in our Historic Downtown popularity signifies a broader trend of economic rejuvenation.”

The Lancaster City Council’s vision and goal, according to Mauldin-Jones, is being realized with the opening of new restaurants and is a “prime example of how a thriving commercial district in companion with a healthy industrial and manufacturing district can stimulate wider development, attracting additional residential and corporate investments.”

Mauldin-Jones explained, “The success of our city center, (downtown) retail, specialty shops, and restaurants can lead to additional retail and restaurant growth across the city. The synergy between the downtown’s commercial growth and the increase in our daytime population resulting from additional industrial development is furthering our community’s healthy diversification, further realizing our City Council’s goal of a sustainable and robust economic ecosystem.”

And that is not all because there is a bit more yet to come as the square continues to grow.

So now, with the variety of shops and the customers enjoying Lancaster, dinner and a drink has never been more accessible and way more relaxed.

On the schedule to open soon is Curio Kitchen + Market, featuring former Abacus chef Chris Patrick and his wife, Laura Patrick, offering prepared grab-and-go meals & drinks, Kyoto Brew, a Japanese coffee & cocktail shop, and Bobalicious Tea Shop, and yes, it is being touted as authentic boba tea making a long-awaited arrival.

“These establishments are more than just economic entities; they are integral to the downtown’s identity and appeal, drawing visitors from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with their quality services and community-focused businesses,” Hairston concluded. “Downtown Lancaster is the heart of our community, and our hearts are beating stronger than ever.”