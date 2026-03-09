Duncanville Starts National Search for New City Manager

Facebook

The City of Duncanville has started a nationwide search for its next City Manager. They have hired T2 Professional Consulting, LLC to help lead the process. T2 works with cities and other public agencies on executive hiring, leadership development, and organizational planning, and was selected for its experience guiding communities through clear and structured leadership changes.

The City Manager is the City’s top administrator and is responsible for running daily operations, carrying out policies set by the Mayor and City Council, and supporting the community’s long term goals. T2 will work with the Mayor and City Council, City leaders, and staff to define what Duncanville needs in its next City Manager and will manage a recruitment process that includes targeted outreach, screening, and evaluation before presenting highly qualified finalists to the City Council.

Duncanville City Manager Role

“The City Manager plays a vital role in guiding the organization and helping advance the long-term vision of the community,” said Mayor Greg Contreras. “Our partnership with T2 Professional Consulting ensures we conduct a disciplined and transparent recruitment process that will help us identify a leader capable of continuing Duncanville’s progress while preparing the City for future opportunities.”

Community and stakeholder input will be an important part of the process. The City of Duncanville plans to hear from residents, business and community leaders, and municipal staff to help evaluate candidates and ensure the selected City Manager reflects the needs and priorities of Duncanville. The recruitment is expected to take several months. At the conclusion of the process, all finalist candidates will be presented before the Mayor and City Council make a final decision.

For updates on the recruitment process and opportunities for community input, please visit duncanvilletx.gov.