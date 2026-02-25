Duncanville Library Seeks Community Input through Survey

Facebook

The City of Duncanville Public Library seeks community input to help guide the future of the organization and its services. They launched a comprehensive community engagement effort that invites residents to help shape the future of library services by creating an online survey and a series of focus groups to invite community participation.

This initiative is designed to gather detailed feedback about how people use the library today, and what they would like to see in the years ahead, including new programs, services, technologies, and more.

Duncanville Library Community Needs Assessment Survey

The Community Needs Assessment Survey asks for input about library use, satisfaction with current offerings, and priorities for improvement. Community members can access the survey online at:

https://libraryiq.mysocialpinpoint.com/duncanville-public-library-community-needs-assessment/duncanville-public-library-survey

To gather deeper, conversation-based input, the library is also offering focus groups where participants can discuss their experiences, needs, and ideas in more detail. For information about the focus groups, including dates, times, and registration details, please connect with:

https://libraryiq.mysocialpinpoint.com/duncanville-public-library-community-needs-assessment/focus-groups

All of these opportunities are part of the Duncanville Public Library Community Needs Assessment website, which serves as the central hub for this project:

https://libraryiq.mysocialpinpoint.com/duncanville-public-library-community-needs-assessment

Feedback gathered through the survey and focus groups will be used to guide data-informed strategic planning and ensure the library continues to reflect the needs and aspirations of Duncanville residents.

Community members are encouraged to participate in one or more of these opportunities, and to invite friends, neighbors, and colleagues to share their perspectives as well.