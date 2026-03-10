The Music Man at AT&T Dallas Broadway at the Center

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Music Man is presented by AT&T Broadway at the Center series at the Winspear Opera House for four performances only, March 12-14. Broadway at the Center is presented by Vivent and Reliant.

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill. He cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize. This, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.

Hill’s plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Featuring songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” “‘Til There Was You,” “Pickalittle,” and “Gary, Indiana,” The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Quotes for The Music Man

“A joyous, blissful Broadway event!” – The Telegraph; “Grand and Glorious!” “…totally enchanting abso-tootin’-lutely smashing revival. It will give you new life.” – Variety.

Kids’ Night for The Music Man features special activities and discount pricing for the family, starting with pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House March 12. Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony winning Broadway hit is back for another electrifying season at the Winspear Opera House.

Broadway at the Center is presented by Vivent and Reliant. This year’s lineup continues with show-stopping hits, heartwarming classics, and high-energy performances, including the bold and dynamic Kinky Boots; the most Tony Award-winning show of 2024, Stereophonic; and the side-splitting Spamalot. Don’t miss four spectacular add-on specials that make this season truly unforgettable. New Broadway Bundles option – Select a minimum of three shows and save with bundle pricing.

For ticket information for The Music Man, or to view the lineup of additional shows for the Broadway at the Center season, please visit attpac.org.