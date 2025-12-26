Holiday Dining at La Stella Cucina Verace in Dallas Arts District

Facebook

Christmas came a little early this year for colleague Chris Waits and I, when we were invited to enjoy a lovely holiday dinner at La Stella Cucina Verace in the downtown Dallas Arts District. The elegant, family-owned restaurant features authentic Chef Nonna-inspired Italian cuisine, where each course is served with over-the-top hospitality and care by GM Hashim and his team.

We were greeted with a complimentary glass of Prosecco, and our waiter recommended two appetizers: Polpette Della Nonna (Wagyu Beef meatballs) and an absolutely divine platter of Prosciutto, Burrata and Jam (24-month prosciutto de parma, buffalo burrata, Sicilian fig jam). The Burrata cheese, imported from Italy, was delightful, with a rich, buttery flavor enhanced by a splash of 50-year-old Giusi reserve balsamic. The Giusi addition was just one example of La Stella’s extra, unexpected touches that make dining there so unforgettable.

Fettucini Funghi e Tartuffe

Fettucini funghi e Tartuffe (saffron-infused egg fettucini, porcini mushrooms, truffle butter) was our next delicious dish, followed by an inviting entrée of Spaghetti Alesandra (Argentinian wild shrimp, spicy vodka sauce, cherry tomatoes, shallots). Chris was quite happy with his Wagyu Ribeye, which he said was perfectly flavored and cooked to his specifications.

A savory side of Risotto Nord E Sud (saffron Milanese risotto, mascarpone, Argentinian wild shrimp, and Maine lobster) was also served with our entrees—and could easily serve as an entrée on its own.

Our Sommelier, Richard, suggested we try a sparkling dry Italian red wine, Medici Lambrusco, with our meal. This award-winning wine features a rich, fruity taste that was a perfect accompaniment to the authentic Italian cuisine.

La Stella Dessert Tray

For the finale, we were served two decadent desserts with our Cappucino: Tiramisu, and a gargantuan chocolate layer cake. You’d think, after all this food, we might not be able to indulge in dessert, but you’d be wrong.

Popular musician David Slater added another festive layer to our holiday dinner at La Stella’s, performing traditional Christmas music while we ate. We were sad to learn this favorite Dallas entertainer is moving to Colorado, but he’s booked to play New Year’s Eve at La Stella before leaving.

New La Stella Italian Steakhouse Opens

The Piccinini family recently opened La Stella Italian Steakhouse and Music Lounge — an “unparalleled dining destination” –last month in North Dallas. La Stella’s new flagship location is designed by Italian architect Daniele Venenzoni, known for his work with the Qatar royal family. The design pays homage to Sophia Loren, the legendary Italian actress born in Naples, mirroring the heritage of the restaurant’s owners. Combining Old World Italian vintage style with the sultry allure of Art Deco Hollywood, the new location offers a refined experience where fine dining, live music and effortless luxury intertwine.

Press materials continue, “At the heart of this 11,000-square-foot multi-dimensional concept lies La Stella Music Lounge, a 21+ venue where the rhythm of live performances meets the elegance of fine champagne and craft cocktails. Like its Dallas Arts District sister restaurant, this new location features beloved signature dishes from grilled octopus to agnolotti pizzicati paired with Casa Piccinini–selected wines and premium organic extra virgin olive oil. Guided by the family traditions of Nonna and Nonno, every dish reflects the family’s enduring commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship and quality.”

“Bringing another groundbreaking restaurant to the former Lawry’s space is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Giuseppe ‘JP’ Piccinini, CEO of Vesuvius Holdings and investor in La Stella. “This building represents the decades of Dallas history, and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward with our authentic Italian roots. We’ve created a truly one-of-a-kind destination — a space that will stand among North Texas’ premier dining experiences, perfect for family celebrations, business gatherings, elevated date nights and any occasion worth savoring.”

La Stella Cucina Verace and La Stella Italian Steakhouse and Music Lounge

La Stella is a Dallas-based brand founded by Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini that carries forward the authenticity of his mother’s cherished recipes while elevating them with the skill of world-class chefs and hospitality leaders. The brand encompasses two distinctive concepts: La Stella Cucina Verace in the Dallas Arts District and La Stella Italian Steakhouse and Music Lounge in North Dallas.

Each celebrates the heart of Italian tradition through exceptional cuisine, artistry and warmth — from the family-driven flavors and refined sophistication of La Stella Cucina Verace to the elevated steakhouse experience and live music energy of La Stella Italian Steakhouse and Music Lounge. United by a commitment to authenticity, innovation and hospitality, La Stella continues to redefine modern Italian dining in Dallas. For additional information, please visit lastellatx.com.