Saint Patrick’s Celebrations in DFW

Saint Patrick’s Day is March 17, and DFW venues are putting out the shamrocks and brewing green beer to welcome all their Irish and wanna-be Irish guests to the celebration.

It’s Bennigan’s 50th anniversary, just in time for everyone’s favorite Irish holiday. To celebrate, the iconic Irish-American restaurant is launching a month-long Blarney Blast™ 2026, March 3 through April 1, featuring limited-time cocktails, themed food items and a 2 for $50 Lucky Bundle Deal. “Shamrockin’ Your World Since 1976,” the promotion honors five decades of Irish-inspired hospitality, neighborhood gatherings, and signature comfort food.

Featured cocktails include Angry Caramel Apple — Angry Orchard Hard Cider meets Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey; Emerald Isle Margarita — Corazón Reposado Tequila, triple sec and Finest Call Premium Lime Sour. Blarney Stone Kiss — Ole Smoky Tennessee Peach Whiskey, Paddy’s Irish Whiskey.

Irish Ginger — Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker, and Q Ginger Beer;

Tableside Irish Coffee — A Bennigan’s signature cocktail made with house-brewed coffee and Paddy’s Irish Whiskey are also featured. Signature cocktails range from approximately $10 to $13, depending on location.

Bennigan’s Irish-Inspired Food Features

Blarney Blast™ Quesadillas — Tender corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Guinness® Glazed Pub Shrimp — Tempura-battered shrimp fried until golden and tossed in made-from-scratch Guinness® glaze. The Reuben Burger — A half-pound burger topped with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with homestyle French fries.

Bennigan’s Cottage Pie — A savory casserole made with ground beef, sausage, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and herbs, topped with parmesan-toasted garlic mashed potatoes; and Irish Cream Cheesecake — New York-style cheesecake topped with housemade Bailey’s Irish Cream ganache and shamrock candy sprinkles are also featured. The featured food items range from $12-18, and pricing varies by location.

In addition, the new 2 for $50 Lucky Bundle includes one shared appetizer, two entrées and one shared dessert — all from a select menu. During the week of St. Patrick’s Day, participating locations will also offer Green Beer, Corned Beef and Cabbage, and Beer Cheese Soup while supplies last.

“Celebrating our 50th anniversary alongside St. Paddy’s Day makes this year’s Blarney Blast™ even more special,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman & CEO Paul Mangiamele. “For five decades, Bennigan’s has been the place to gather for great food, great company and a little Irish luck, and we’re ready to raise a glass and celebrate in true Bennigan’s fashion.”

For locations, menus and hours, visit Bennigans.com.

Revel Patio Grill

The Revel Patio Grill in Frisco is throwing its St. Patrick’s Day Bash & 1st Annual Crawfish Eating Contest on March 15, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This all-day celebration features: Drink Specials-Happy Hour all day long, including ice-cold green beer; and food-a massive Crawfish & Seafood Boil plus full menu available all day. Live Music Lineup: 2-4:15 p.m., VHX (Van Halen Tribute); and 5:15-7:30 p.m., Dave Corley live.

1st Annual Crawfish Eating Contest: Be the first to finish three pounds of crawfish for prizes including $750 cash to the winner. Registration: $20 per person, limited to the first 30 participants. Contest Time: 4:45–5 p.m.

The Revel Patio Grill is located at 9305 Preston Road in Frisco. For more information, please visit revelpatiogrill.com.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe St. Patrick’s Day Offers

Razoo’s Cajun Cafe brings St. Patrick’s Day excitement on March 17 with festive drink specials available all day at all locations, including one in Cedar Hill.

Guests can celebrate with $3 green beers (Coors Banquet), $5 St. Paddy’s Punch, and $6 green tea shots, making it the perfect spot to gather with friends and enjoy the holiday.

To find your nearest Razoo’s Cajun CaFe location, please visit razoos.com.

Original ChopShop Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

The Original ChopShop offers a new twist on the holiday with its naturally vibrant Pina-Kale-Ada Protein Shake – a tropical blend of pineapple, kale and protein that delivers that signature St. Paddy’s green without artificial dyes or a sugar overload. It’s a colorful, craveable option that aligns with readers looking for balance during holiday indulgence.

In addition to the flavor-filled shake, Original ChopShop is hosting an Instagram giveaway offering 50 FREE shakes to help kick off the celebration – creating a timely, community-driven hook for coverage. The promotion taps into trending themes around wellness-forward swaps, feel-good indulgence and accessible holiday treats for families.

JD’s Chippery

JD’s Chippery is bringing the luck of the Irish to your taste buds with two limited-time muffins: Double Chocolate Irish Creme for those with a sweet tooth, and Potato, Cheese & Chive for a savory twist on the holiday. If cookies are more your style, JD’s is also offering festive cookie platters and three or six-count cookie bags filled with green-sprinkled cookies. Wrapped and tied with green satin ribbon, the cookies are perfect for gifting or sharing. These goodies are available at both JD’s Chippery locations, but hurry—these treats vanish faster than a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

For more information or to find your nearest location, please visit jdschippery.com.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is turning St. Patrick’s Day into a month-long global celebration with Guinness. A limited-time menu features a trio of Guinness-inspired creations available this March at select locations worldwide.

Building on last summer’s buzzworthy London debut of the Guinness CrazyShake® and Guinness Classic Milkshake, the brand is bringing the celebrated shakes, and debuting the new Guinness Burger, to Dallas and other cities in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Guinness has a deep, rich flavor that lends itself perfectly to both sweet and savory creations,” said Black Tap Executive Chef Stephen Parker. “For St. Patrick’s Day, we wanted to create items that are indulgent, celebratory, and unmistakably Black Tap.”

The Guinness CrazyShake features a Guinness chocolate shake made with half a pint of Guinness Stout. Guinness Classic Milkshake, also made with half a pint of Guinness Stout, offers the same Guinness chocolate shake base in a more traditional format.

On the savory side, the Guinness Burger features a half-pound Wagyu beef patty seasoned with pastrami spices, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, Guinness bacon jam, and kosher pickles for a balance of smoky, spicy, and tangy flavors.

For more information on Black Tap and its locations, visit BlackTap.com.