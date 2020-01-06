“Laura Wilson: Looking West” is currently on exhibition at National Cowgirl Museum in Fort Worth. The collection of work by the celebrated photographer and author is in the Anne W. Marion Gallery through March 15.

Wilson’s photographic career is firmly planted in the Western region of America. Her work shows the individuality of the people and places in the American West, from the cowboys of West Texas to rodeo performers and road signs. On Nov. 13, 2019, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame inducted her.

“First of all, I want to say how thrilled I am to be inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame,” said Wilson. “I feel it’s an honor even to be considered, and an incredible honor to join such a distinguished group of women – all your Honorees – who have shaped the West throughout the years. I feel doubly lucky to have my work seen in your beautiful Anne W. Marion Gallery.”

Her wide-ranging photographic career has always been rooted in the West—its lands, traditions and people. The photographer’s early career, working with Richard Avedon on his American West project, segued into her latest interest, documenting mountain lion hunters in Arizona.

Wilson’s work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, GQ Magazine, English Vogue, and London’s Sunday Times Magazine. Also, The Washington Post Magazine and Wallpaper. Her body of work includes award-winning photography and books, multiple photographic exhibitions, and countless newspaper and magazine articles.

National Cowgirl Museum

Dr. Diana Vela, the Museum’s Associate Executive Director, said the Museum is excited and honored to to be hosting her exhibition. “There is an intimacy and intensity in Laura Wilson’s photographs of the West that make her work a particularly good fit for the Museum,” said Dr. Vela. “Her photographs often reveal everyday moments that pass by unexamined, yet her images slow that moment to allow us a glimpse inside.”

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the American West. The Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs. Admission is $12 for adults (ages 13+); $9 for seniors (60+), military and first responders; $9 for children (ages 3 to 12); and children 3 and under get in free with paid adult. For more information, please visit cowgirl.net or call 817-336-4475.

Comments

comments