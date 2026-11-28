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Shopping for the men in your life isn’t always easy, especially when they insist they don’t need anything or simply buy what they want throughout the year. Whether you’re shopping for your husband, dad, brother, son or that notoriously hard-to-shop-for guy on your list, we’ve rounded up some gift ideas worth considering this holiday season. From bourbon and golf accessories to the latest tech gadgets, cozy comforts and personalized keepsakes, our 2026 holiday gift guide has a little something for everyone. Some gifts are practical, others are a bit of a splurge, but all are worth a look if you’re hoping to find something he’ll actually use and enjoy.

BRUCE BOLT teamed up with Garrison Brothers Distillery to launch the BRUCE BOLT x GARRISON BROTHERS: Whiskey Golf Glove, bundled with a bottle of Bottled in Bond bourbon. The glove pairs a whiskey-inspired colorway with BRUCE BOLT’s signature performance-driven design. This limited-edition collaboration brings craftsmanship to the course just in time for the holidays, and the bundle comes in a gift box that only needs a bow.

The bundle is available now at https://garrisonbourbon.com/bruce-bolt-bundle. Order by December 11, 2026, to receive it by December 24, 2026.

Crafted from ultra-soft AAA Cabretta leather, the Bruce Bolt golf glove combines elevated style with premium grip, feel, and durability. The glove will also be available individually at brucebolt.us. Garrison Brothers’ Bottled in Bond Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey was first released in 2026; we think it pairs perfectly with a round of golf.

Some men love gadgets, others enjoy tracking their fitness goals, and some appreciate knowing more about their health. The RunStar 8E SmartScan Ultra appeals to all three. At first glance, it looks like a sleek bathroom scale, but it provides far more information than a typical weigh-in.

Using eight electrodes and dual-frequency technology, the RunStar provides more than 50 body composition metrics, including muscle mass, body fat percentage, visceral fat, body water and estimated metabolic age. It even breaks down muscle and fat measurements by different areas of the body, including the arms, legs, and torso.

What makes it especially interesting is the amount of information available without a trip to the gym or a specialized testing facility. Eight key measurements appear directly on the scale’s display, while the free Starfit app provides additional details, charts, and reports that make it easy to track changes over time.

For men who enjoy technology, are working toward fitness goals or simply want to pay more attention to their overall wellness, it’s a practical gift packed with useful features. And with no monthly subscription required, it’s something they can continue using without adding another recurring expense.

For the man who looks forward to that first cup of coffee every morning, the Blue Bottle Pour Over Kit makes his daily routine feel a little more special. Whether he’s already a coffee enthusiast or just curious about trying pour-over brewing, this kit has everything he needs to get started. It includes Blue Bottle’s signature dripper, 30 bamboo filters, and a beautiful glass carafe made in collaboration with Japanese brand Kinto. The dripper itself took a year of research and 70 prototypes to perfect, so plenty of thought went into getting that cup of coffee just right. There’s even a 56-page guide with easy-to-follow instructions and a little coffee history along the way. It’s a gift that encourages him to slow down, savor his morning coffee, and maybe even make an extra cup to share.

Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh 250W, 3-Port Portable Charger for Travel

Anker products are some of our favorite gifts to give or receive. This Anker Prime Power Bank offers high capacity and portable power: With 27,650mAh, charge a 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) 1.28 times or an iPhone 14 up to 4.67 times. Ideal for travelers needing USB-C power in a compact form. Fully recharge in just 37 minutes with a 170W total input using dual chargers. TSA approved

How many guys have cool memorabilia tucked away in a closet or sitting in a box in the garage? From a golf flag brought home from a bucket-list course to a military flag or a favorite vinyl album, these items often have great stories behind them and deserve to be displayed. We love Custom Frames’ selection, especially the flag display cases, which offer a stylish way to showcase and preserve those meaningful keepsakes. With a variety of customization options, you can create a gift that’s as personal as the memories it holds. Plus, it’s a great way to help him finally turn those treasured possessions into conversation pieces.

Golf Flag Frame — ($144-$199)

The golf pin flag frames are designed for two popular flag sizes: 14″ x 20″ and 13″ x 17″. Whether you’re displaying a flag from Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, St Andrews, a major tournament, or a favorite local course, choose from classic golf-inspired matting, personalized engraved plate options, and designs that pair your flag with a favorite photo.

Military Frames & Gifts — ($33-$359)

If you have a loved one who’s a proud veteran or is currently serving in the armed forces, a custom, handcrafted military frame is a meaningful way to preserve their legacy for future generations.



Music Memorabilia Frames — ($59.99-$99)

For music lovers and entertainers, these displays showcase favorite 12-inch records or CDs and album artwork, turning a personal soundtrack into statement wall décor.

The Bombas Men’s Suede Moc is a great gift for the man who values comfort without sacrificing style. With its soft suede exterior and cozy, slipper-like feel, it’s perfect for relaxing at home without looking like he’s wearing traditional house slippers. It’s the kind of everyday luxury he might not think to buy for himself but will appreciate every time he slips them on. Whether he’s enjoying a lazy Sunday morning or winding down after a long day, these mocs make comfort feel like a treat.

The Ridge Daily Driver Kit bundles a slim, RFID-blocking Ridge Wallet with a matching KeyCase. The Ridge Wallet holds 1–12 cards with RFID-blocking plates, a slim profile (approx. 86 × 54 × 6 mm, ~2 oz in aluminum), and a swappable cash strap or money clip. The Ridge KeyCase organizes 2–6 keys between tension plates with a spring steel clip to reduce pocket jingle and screen scratches.

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Pillow

Starting Price: $165 (Standard/Queen)

A good night’s sleep is one of the best gifts you can give, and the Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Pillow adds a touch of luxury to his bedtime routine. Designed with pressure-relieving memory foam and cooling graphite technology to help draw away heat, it’s a thoughtful choice for the man who appreciates comfort but tends to sleep hot. Whether he’s winding down after a long day or catching up on sleep over the weekend, he’ll appreciate this pillow as an everyday indulgence long after the holidays.

Oster Quiet Pro

A great gift for the guy who loves his kitchen gadgets, the QuietPro makes it easy to blend everything from post-game smoothies and protein shakes to homemade sauces, salsas, and game-day dips. Delivering powerful blending with 2x less noise, it lets him whip up his favorites without disrupting the rest of the house. Available exclusively at Costco.com.

For the guy who’s always on the go and believes everything is better with a good soundtrack, the Turtlebox Ranger Portable Speaker is a great gift. Whether he’s spending the day on the golf course, fishing, working in the garage or hanging out by the pool, this compact speaker delivers big sound without weighing him down. Built to withstand the elements, the Ranger is waterproof, dustproof and rugged enough to handle his outdoor adventures. One of our favorite features is its magnetic side mounts, which allow him to attach it to metal surfaces like a golf cart, toolbox or the side of his truck. It’s small enough to take just about anywhere and tough enough that he doesn’t have to baby it. After all, why leave his favorite tunes at home?

For the man who loves music, travels frequently or just appreciates a little quiet, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 5 Wireless Headphones make a great gift. With active noise cancellation and up to 57 hours of battery life on a single charge, they’re ideal for everything from long flights to daily commutes. Quick charging is a nice bonus, and the new user-replaceable battery means he won’t have to buy an entirely new pair of headphones when the battery eventually wears out. The carrying case is now 20% smaller, making it easier to tuck into a carry-on or backpack. Sennheiser also includes a USB-C charging cable and a 3.5mm audio cable, which is especially handy for connecting to in-flight entertainment systems. For anyone who spends a lot of time listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, these are a gift he’ll get plenty of use out of.

For the guy who loves having a pool but doesn’t love maintaining it, the Betta SE Plus Robotic Pool Skimmer is a gift we can personally recommend. We have one, and it’s been an absolute lifesaver. With our Betta running, our pool stays free of leaves, bugs, and other floating debris (hello, dog hair). This solar-powered robot does the skimming for you, collecting debris before it has a chance to sink to the bottom of the pool. Give him the gift of less time cleaning the pool and more time enjoying it, or more time for his to-do list.