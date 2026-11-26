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With the new year right around the corner, fitness gifts are especially timely, whether you’re shopping for a dedicated gym enthusiast or someone looking to get back on track in January. From smart technology that tracks your progress to home workout gear and recovery essentials, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fitness finds. After all, the best fitness gifts are the ones that outlast those New Year’s resolutions.

AquaBLAST is a portable punching bag and strength bag for the pool. It weighs about 4 pounds empty, fills with 5 to 6 gallons of pool water, and sets up in seconds. You fill it with pool water and set your own weight, up to about 55 pounds. Below the surface, it’s weightless, but lifted above the water, gravity kicks in.

Punch and kick it, or squat, press, row and carry it. We love that the founder created the AquaBlast after he injured his shoulder and wanted a pool workout that went beyond cardio and improved strength,

AquaBLAST is the first dual-use aquatic and land-based training solution. Ideal for aqua fitness, water aerobics, hydro workouts, and kickboxing, AquaBLAST offers versatility like no other. Whether for fitness, rehab, therapy, or recreation, it’s your all-in-one companion. Dual-Use Design: Seamlessly transition between pool and land workouts for total-body conditioning.

For those who travel for work, it’s easy to take AquaBLAST anywhere your fitness journey leads you.

Wearables have changed the way many of us understand our daily habits; wearables like the Hume Band 2.0 make it easier than ever to achieve your fitness goals. The Hume Band is a thoughtful choice for someone who already has a fitness routine but wants to better understand how sleep, stress, activity and recovery affect their progress.

This screen-free wearable monitors heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, activity, sleep quality, and recovery, providing a much more detailed look at how the body responds to everyday habits and workouts.

One of its most appealing features is the ability to track sleep stages, including deep and REM sleep, along with physical strain and recovery trends. No subscription required for core tracking; premium features cost extra.

Hume Body Pod

Anyone who has spent time working out knows the number on the scale doesn’t always tell the whole story. That’s what makes the Hume Pod 2.0 such an interesting gift for fitness enthusiasts. Instead of simply measuring weight, this advanced body composition analyzer provides more than 40 measurements and estimates, including body fat percentage, muscle mass, body water, visceral fat, and metabolic age.

Using eight sensors positioned on the platform and handheld grips, the Hume Pod analyzes different areas of the body, including the arms, legs, and torso. This gives users a more detailed picture of where they may be gaining muscle or losing fat, even when their overall weight hasn’t changed much.

For someone who is strength training, working toward weight-loss goals or simply trying to improve their overall fitness, that additional information can be especially motivating. The companion Hume Health app makes it easy to follow changes over time rather than focusing on a single weigh-in.

What makes the Pod particularly appealing is that it turns an ordinary bathroom scale into a much more informative fitness tool. Hume creates a Digital Twin, a living 3D model of your body, that updates with every scan and provides trend views over 3, 6, and 12 months. And because the core tracking features are available without a required subscription, it’s a gift that can continue providing useful information long after the holidays.

Why it makes a great gift: It’s ideal for the person who takes their fitness goals seriously and wants to see whether their hard work is translating into changes in body composition, not just a lower number on the scale.

For the person who loves knowing the numbers behind their fitness routine, the Hume Band 2.0 and Hume Pod 2.0 complement one another nicely. The Band follows daily activity, sleep and recovery, while the Pod provides a more detailed look at body composition. Together, they offer a broader view of fitness progress, all within the same app.

Hume products are HSA/FSA eligible and the core app is free, with an optional premium membership.

BetterMe Full Body Kit

Full Body Kit replaced bulky gym equipment for a variety of workouts with a toning Pilates ring, Soft Pilates ball, Sculpt Dumbbells, Adjustable Weight Bands, Long Resistance Bands, and Pilates Loop Bands. Whether you’re building strength, working on flexibility, or sculpting your physique, this kit has got your back. It’s designed for versatility and progress that grows with you and perfect for everyday training.

Theragun Prime is a deep tissue massage gun that uses percussive therapy to relieve muscle pain, increase flexibility and speed up recovery. Built for athletes and gym-goers who want to power their warm-up and recovery so they can push harder through tough workouts and training days.

Powerbeats Pro 2

There’s nothing more annoying than having to constantly adjust your earbuds in the middle of a workout. We love the Powerbeats Pro 2 for their secure earhook design, sweat and water resistance, and active noise cancellation that lets you get lost in your favorite workout playlist. Built-in heart rate monitoring and up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case make these a splurge-worthy gift for the fitness enthusiast on your list.

A towel may not be the first thing that comes to mind when shopping for a fitness enthusiast, but the Lutava Charcoal Activated Fitness Towel deserves a spot in their gym bag. Made with cotton and activated charcoal fibers, it’s designed to absorb sweat, dry quickly and fight odors. We especially love its versatility, whether they’re hitting the gym, sweating through a hot yoga class or squeezing in a workout while traveling. It’s a practical gift they’ll use again and again.