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Yardbird Southern Table and Bar Dallas has some exciting changes on tap, including the recent addition of new Assistant General Manager Jill Zwolinski. Chef/GM Anton Vintes was enthusiastic about adding an expertly qualified AGM like Jill to the Yardbird Dallas team, just in time for their seasonal parties and holiday events.

My colleague Chris Waits and I returned to Yardbird Dallas, a favorite downtown Dallas restaurant, for lunch last week. We were eager to try some of their newer menu items, such as the Brown Butter Bourbon Pumpkin Pie from their Thanksgiving menu. This scrumptious pie slice is meant to be savored slowly, while relishing every blissful moment. Along with the named ingredients, Candied Pecans, Molasses Ginger Cookies, and Honey Whipped Cream are also featured. I’m still dreaming about this pie!

Yardbird Southern Table is always a busy place, especially during lunch and dinner service hours. But the warm welcome from the front of house staff and efficient service from the wait staff embodies true Southern hospitality. On our recent visit, Chef Anton and his team were preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Their guests will enjoy a Southern-style Thanksgiving feast with Yardbird’s Herb Roasted Turkey Dinner with classic sides, seasonal starters, and a slice of the melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin pie described earlier.

Yardbird Dallas Menu

At last week’s lunch we discovered a new favorite dish (something that always seems to happen when we dine at Yardbird Dallas). The Creamy Jambalaya Pasta ($34) is a dense, rich dish that features Cajun Cream Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, and Roasted Peppers. Chef Anton says it’s become a top chicken entree choice, which says a lot in a restaurant known for its famous Southern fried chicken and an expanded variety of chicken dishes.

Another of my favorite dishes, the Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet served with black-eyed peas & rice, watercress, pickled lemon vinaigrette, Pesto, and Piquillo Sauce ($34), was just as good as I remembered.

New Assistant General Manager Jill Zwolinski

Chef Anton praised the recent additon of Assistant General Manager Jill Zwolinski to Yardbird Dallas, brining over eight years of extensive experience in hospitality, restaurant operations, guest relations, and beverage management. AGM Jill’s “strong foundation in operational leadership and (her) passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences,” will allow her to play an integral role at Yardbird Dallas. At a restaurant where “Bourbon is King,” her knowledge of beverage operations and dedication to the guest experience will help create a welcoming atmosphere.

An Illinois native, Jill discovered her passion for the hospitality industry while attending the University of Iowa. She began developing her skills and industry knowledge as a bartender and beverage manager in Iowa City, helping her build a strong understanding of beverage programs, team development, and the importance of creating meaningful connections with guests. She has successfully managed restaurant operations across Iowa, Wisconsin, Florida, and Texas.

Jill believes that “exceptional hospitality begins with making every guest feel genuinely welcomed, valued, and appreciated.” Whether supporting her team, overseeing daily operations, or engaging with guests, she strives to “ensure that every interaction reflects the warmth, authenticity, and elevated service that define the Yardbird experience. Her leadership, industry experience, and dedication to genuine Southern hospitality contribute to the success and culture of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar,” from her bio.

Yardbird’s Bourbon & Bubbles Dinner

The new AGM is enthusiastic about an exciting New Year’s Eve event at Yardbird Dallas, The Bourbon & Bubbles Dinner December 31.

AGM Jill says, “We are celebrating New Year’s Eve with an exclusive Bourbon & Bubbles Dinner featuring an exquisite five-course plated menu thoughtfully crafted by Chef Anton Vintes, and expertly paired with a curated selection of Angel’s Envy cocktails,” (developed by Jill Zwolinski).

The New Year’s Eve Angels Envy dinner starts with a Foie Gras Crostini mango chutney appetizer, accompanied by Bourbon and Bubbles, (Angels Envy Rye, simple syrup, lime juice, mint and Prosecco). Pan Seared Scallops (butternut squash espuma, candied hazlenuts, scallion oil) are served with Apple Will Tell-(Angels Envy, Apple Juice, Apple Cinnamon Shrub, and lemon juice).

Kurobuta Pork Tenderloin (Chorizo, white bean puree, grilled endive) served with Black Manhattan (Angels Envy Triple Oak Bourbon, Averna, Walnut Bitters, Orange Bitters). Kobe Beef Ravioli (Beech mushrooms, Bone Marrow Sage Butter, Beet Micro Greens) served with Hazebust Bourbon Bramble (Angels Envy Bottled in Bond Bourbon, Frangelico, Cambord). The Finale features Bourbon Maple Doughnuts (Nuskes’ Candied Bacon, Bourbon Maple Glaze) served with Maple Espresso Martini (Angels Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espresso, Maple Syrup, Black Coffee Liqueur).

Offered as a limited-engagement VIP experience, this exclusive dinner invites guests to enjoy an elevated and intimate culinary journey. Throughout the evening, Chef Anton will personally guide guests through each course, sharing the inspiration, culinary techniques, and stories behind his creations. Each thoughtfully curated pairing and course is designed to deliver a distinctive dining experience that celebrates exceptional cuisine, craftsmanship, and the art of hospitality.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Bourbon and Bubbles Dinner are limited, available for $135 a person through OpenTable Experiences or online at runchickenrun.com.