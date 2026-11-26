Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville Lions Club annual Pancake Breakfast on Sat., Nov. 21 drew an enthusiastic mix of members and the local community. Everyone enjoyed the all-you-can-eat breakfast, and almost everyone left with a case of soda or other prizes. Families flock to the event for the freshly made pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, and coffee. The food was donated by D-Squared Catering and Redbird Lanes, with labor donated by Duncanville Lions Club volunteers.

Duncanville City Councilman and Lion Don McBurnett took center stage to introduce attending VIPs like District 2-X1 Past District Governors Bill Melton and John Eads, along with an impressive number of Duncanville business and civic leaders.

Duncanville Lions Club members PDG Don Johnson and Carolyn Greer welcomed guests to the Pancake Breakfast. Other Lions stayed busy mixing batter, flipping pancakes, filling orders, serving coffee, or busing tables.

Lion Gale Sliger, aka the Duncanville Diva, brought two hot-from-her-oven meringue pies to be auctioned off for Lions charities. Bidding for each of the homemade pies—one chocolate, one coconut cream—was highly competitive.

Carter Blood Care parked their van in front of the Lions Club Building for their blood drive, which is always badly needed during the holiday season. Charlton Methodist Medical Center volunteers brought information about heart health for the cardiac care booth.

Duncanville Lions Club members work hard to serve the community year-round. Their projects range from low vision eye clinics to building beds for children who need one through Sleep in Heavenly Peace. They also organize Duncanville’s Independence Day Parade each year. The club supports scholarships for Duncanville ISD seniors, Duncanville Outreach Ministry; and Duncanville ISD Education Foundation.

They also support the Firefighters Association, Project Graduation, Special Olympics Fire Truck Pull, and other community programs. Other local events supported by the Duncanville Lions Club include the Christmas Parade and Sandra Meadows Basketball Tournament. They also support statewide charities like Texas Lions Camp, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and Lions Foundation. They also support international charities including Lions World Services for the Blind, Diabetes Prevention and Treatment, Habitat for Humanity, Lions Affordable Hearing Aid Project, and Low Vision Clinic.

Visitors are always invited to enjoy the fun and informative lunch programs held every Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lions Community Building, 210 Lions Trail. Ed Morris is President of the Duncanville Lions Club for 2026-2027. For more information, please visit DuncanvilleLionsClub.com.