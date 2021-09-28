Knick Knacks named best antique store

Facebook

Knick Knacks was named Best Antique Store in our 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards. The Duncanville antique mall features 200+ vendors who offer everything from art and antiques to accessories and collectibles, fine home décor and furniture, vintage clothing, and more.

Owners Sarith and Rich Abramowitz intend Knick Knacks to be a “place of family, friendship, and fun,” and note they’re “passionate about providing a home away from home for their vendors and customers.”

The couple discovered a love of vintage shopping while living in Connecticut, shopping at the famous Elephant Trunk Flea Market. They bought Knick Knacks in 2017 as a way to move back to Texas.

Knick Knacks Duncanville Location

Knick Knacks has been in the same location, 215 W. Camp Wisdom Road, since 1992. Originally developed as an antique and crafts marketplace, over time it evolved into a unique gifts, or one-of-a-kind vintage market. Knick Knacks hosts local vendors from all over North Texas featuring antique, vintage, and handcrafted treasures and furniture. As a community market, Knick Knacks invites guests of all ages to shop, gather, and explore.

Originally opened in November 1992 as an antique and crafts mall by Sam and Kathy Jones, their son Bryan Jones and his wife took over the family business. Sarith and Richard Abramowitz purchased Knick Knacks in September 2017. Their adult children, Louis and Annie, are also involved in making Knick Knacks a success.

“We strive every day to live by our principles and values. We do our best to make these values the foundation of our decisions such as how we spend our time and resources, and how we interact with our staff, vendors and customers,” Sarith Abramowitz says.

“Our foundational values are integrity, creativity, and communication. Our vision is to be the premier destination shopping experience in SW Dallas County. Our mission is to serve our customers and vendors to the best of our abilities. We are excited and grateful to have you join us on this journey,” from their website.

Partial Vendors List

Abigail’s Attic, Pam Ramirez; All Lovely Things Vintage, Nicole Bradford Matthews; Ann’s Victorian Domain, Ann Huff; Antique Furniture & Home Décor with G&PF, Yvonne Williams; Antique’s R Us, Stephanie West-Frost; and Audrie Austin Interiors, Audrie Austin. Also Bello Bath, Tijuana Johnson; Beth’s Resale; Blushing Boutique, Veronica Garcia; Burn-a-Wick; Classic Creations; Chandlers Craft Barn Boutique, Melody Casey & Mayumi Lamb; and Crafty Crafts/Teacher’s Booth, Dana Jones.

Dana’s Jewelry Boutique, Dana Jones; Dana’s Twist on Design, Dana Files; Dee’s Bling, Eliza Meredith; Designs by D, Dayna Phillips; Dianne’s Creation, Gaynell Potts; Dogs Fur Life, Estella Martinez; and Fat Baby, Darian Moore are also featured. Fine China; Crystal& Vintage Glass, Ruthie Steele; H3manas Shop; Huntr Vintage, Chris Smith; Ida B Daisy, Latrena Barrett; J.C. Jewelers, Jennifer Pena; Jan’s Jewelry Place, Jan Wilson; Joe’s Dog Patch, Joe Cerda; and Jon Papp are also featured.

Keo’s Boutique; La Frida 95; Macworks Furniture Painting, Rhonda Mc; McKinney’s Kustom Kreations, Tony McKinney; Nancy’s Crafts, Nancy Putter; Odd and Ends, Pete Bradley; Orange Blossom, Sarith Abramowitz; and Peg’s Couture & Furniture Gallery, Peggy Martin (who was named Vendor of the Month for September) are also featured. Retro Treasures, Ruthie Steele; RJ’s Unique Items, RJ Johnson; Rose’s Booth, Rosemary Ellis-Mosley; Shaws Antiques & Collectibles, Frances Shaw; Shea by Shellie, Shellie Holbert; Special Collections, Carla La Croix; and Sunburst, Margaret Bargas are also vendors. Texas Phoenix Glass Art, Patty Marshall; The Flawless Closet, Tony Gillard; The Gathering Place, Caryl Neff; The General Store, Sandra Mintra; The Vintage Azalea; Thoughtfully Created Gifts & Designs, Mia Rush; TrueLove Home & Vintage, Tracey Thornton-Willis; Yesterday’s Threads, Ruth Hickman; and Yesterday’s Tomorrow, Costons are also featured.

Past workshops and demonstrations at Knick Knacks have included Dixie Belle Paint workshops and art, candles, and seasonal merchandise pop-ups. Knick Knacks is located at 215 W. Camp Wisdom Road at Duncanville Road. They are open daily 11 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. For more information visit knickknacks.com.