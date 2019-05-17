10 Men’s Subscription Boxes To Rock Father’s Day

Kristin with In Deep H2O worked hard to find unique Father’s Day gift ideas-and we thought out readers might want some inspiration. Of course many of these ideas are great gifts for any occasion.

Disclaimer: I don’t have any personal experiences with the subscription boxes posted. There may be affiliate links in this post.

Dad’s everywhere are crossing their fingers, you put down the tie, and get a little more creative in the gift department this Father’s Day. He’s also good on socks, underwear, golf tees, and mugs that say “World’s Greatest Dad.” And, sure the handwritten notes promising free hugs, are cute, but doesn’t he get those anyway? I think I found the solution for the Dads that are difficult to shop for, or the Moms that don’t want to take the kids to the mall in a quest for the perfect gift. Here’s a roundup of the 10 best men’s subscription boxes for Father’s Day. (in no particular order)

Sock Fancy

Does your guy rock his socks? Keep his sock drawer alive with fresh new looks monthly with Sock Fancy. fun, comfortable and you can choose to be bold or old…I mean boring. You also have the choice of style: crew, no show or a mix.

How it Works: Subscriptions are available monthly ($12), three months ($36) or a year ($121). You can also choose 1 pair per delivery or 2 pairs. Did I mention if you aren’t happy with the socks you can swap them? (I mean we can’t all love pink flamingos)

Bespoke Post $45 per month

Give the guy in your life a “box of awesome” from Bespoke post. Bespoke features a new box every month filled with different products around a theme. A fun and affordable gift that gives your significant other a fun way to discover new products.

How it Works: Bespoke sends you an email on the first of each month with a description of your selection. Then you decide whether you want to keep it, swap it, or skip that month. Every box has a retail value of $70 and there’s free shipping and returns.

Mantry

Is Dad the kind of guy that loves food? When he makes a sandwich or fires up the grill, real chefs shiver in their boots….then give him a Mantry box subscription! Mantry is a food of the month club, that features Artisan foods from all over the U.S. shipped to you in a handmade crate! Alright, so my husband is no gourmet chef, but I kind of want to gift him this box anyway, LOVE this idea!

How It Works: You can buy one crate for $59 a 3 month subscription for $159. Each crate contains six full size products and a booklet that gives you background on the products.

Carnivore Club

Sausage. Bacon. My husband loves meat. Loves it, like he’d be fine if that’s all he had to eat, but if I gave him bacon, sausage and steak for Father’s Day…well, that would be weird. But, if I bought him a subscription and meat was shipped to him, well I might be the “Best Wife Ever”, just saying.

How It Works: Each month our members receive a Carnivore Club branded box filled with 4-6 handcrafted cured meats from top artisans. Each box is themed around one producer specializing in a particular style of cured meats: French Charcuterie, Italian Salumi, Spanish Chorizo, and South African Biltong are but a few. Options include a snack box subscription or the classic box ($40/month + $10 shipping).

Mystery Tackle Box

Is the Dad in your life the perfect catch? If he loves spending time fishing, chances are he’ll love the Mystery Tackle Box. Choose between a monthly subscription, 3 month, 6 month or 12 month plan. This gift is a fun and inexpensive way to try out new baits and lures.

How It Works: $16.99 a month with discounts for 3-6-12 month subscriptions. Every box contains a minimum of $15 worth of products with an average of 4-5 products in the month’s box.

Birchbox Man

Your guy likes to look sharp, smell good, and try new things. If that describes the Dad you’re shopping for, then give him a Birchbox Man subscription box. Each month, you’ll receive a supply of five grooming samples—from anti-aging moisturizers to beard care supplies to hair styling essentials—delivered to your door for just $10/month.

How It Works: Your box will be tailored to you. Fill out your Grooming Profile to tell us what you like (or what you need), and help us pick the right products. Monthly subscriptions can be canceled at any time. Upgrade to BirchBox Man lifestyle box for $20/month.

Dive Bar T-Shirt Club

I love t-shirts that are conversation starters. If the Dad on your list likes t-shirts and/or dive bars, then give him a subscription to the Dive Bar t-shirt club.

How It Works: You can pay $23 monthly and receive the Dive Bar t-shirt of the month, or gift a 3 month/6 month/ 9 month/ 12 month membership. T-shirts come with a unique postcard that tells you a little about the bar the shirt features.

Taster’s Club

Um, I might be in love with the Taster’s Club, and I haven’t even tried it. You already know I love bourbon, especially small batch bourbon. Does your guy prefer vodka or gin, they offer those as well. Plus, tequila, rum, scotch and wine1

Bonus: with your 750 ml bottle you also get what they call “Whiskey 101 content”. Information about what you’re drinking, trends in the industry and more. Seriously, a gift that both Mom and Dad could enjoy together. (Note to hubby, I’d love this for Christmas or my birthday)

How It Works: Bourbon of the month is $69/month + shipping and Scotch is $/79 month + shipping. You receive a specially chosen 750 ml bottle each month, no cancellation fees.

SPREZZABOX

Does the man in your life love discovering new brands and products? Maybe he loves socks or ties, but hates trips to the mall. The SPREZZABOX is a cool way for your favorite guy to update his closet while saving money and get a surprise in the mail.

How It works: For $28/month you receive a box with 5-6 items, retail value is around $100. Or with a 6 month prepaid subscription, you pay $156 and get a free box for a total of 7 boxes. A stylist choose the items in your box with typical items including: ties, socks, pocket squares, grooming products & more.

BATTLBOX

Is your guy a survivor? Does he love camping and hiking gear? Meet BATTLBOX- a subscription service that provides a great variety of camping, survival, EDC, and all around epic outdoor gear.

How It works: A basic box containing manuals, emergency supplies, outdoor gear, etc. is $29.99/month + shipping & handling. An advanced box is basic plus higher value items such as camp equipment, hiking essentials, bushcraft, EDC gear and more for $59.99/month + s&h! There’s also pro and pro plus options for the “warrior” in your life.

That’s 10 unique gift ideas for the “Dad” in your life…or your favorite guy. Oh and some of these ideas are also perfect for the women in your life! There’s no reason to give boring gifts!

