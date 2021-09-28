Cedar Hill Launches Inaugural Citizens Leadership Academy

Facebook

First Citizen Leadership Academy Kicks Off

CEDAR HILL – The first inaugural Citizen Leadership Academy met Thursday at the Cedar Hill Government Center. “Everyone deserves to live in a safe, hopeful neighborhood,” said Mayor Mason. “This program will provide residents with valuable tools and resources for better understanding how city government works and how they can be more engaged with the process. We look forward to the successes of our first class.”

The goal is to equip participants with the knowledge necessary to make them more engaged residents and to help them become civic leaders in their respective neighborhoods.

“Living in Cedar Hill has meant so much to me. I have been a resident for 23 years, and the culture and diversity of the city has been welcoming and allowed me to raise a family in a safe, clean and comfortable environment. I have has the opportunity to serve as a volunteer, and while living here, Observed my community prosper and grow into one of the very places to live in North Texas.” said Commissioner, Lisa Thierry who also serves on the City’s Planning and Zoning Board.

The program kicked off Thursday, September 16, 2021, and will run for six weekly sessions from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the City. Each week will have a specific prompt and leadership from corresponding City departments that will be in attendance. Various City departments will be explored, real time-community issues discussions and City facility tours will supplement classroom presentations.

Visit the Citizens Leadership Academy page for more information.

The Citizens Leadership Academy is free and available to all, 18+ year old, resident of Cedar Hill. Class size is limited so residents must apply for consideration. The application is available online.

The Citizens Leadership Academy is brought to you by the Neighborhood Advisory Board and the City of Cedar Hill. For more information, please visit www.cedarhilltx.com/cla or contact [email protected]

Class of 2021 Roster

Angela Orange, Bertha Middlebrooks, Chelse Owens, Christine Benson, Clemmie Bevils, Clifton Lee, David Shoup, Doris Smith, Jacqueline Ivy, Jai-W HayesJackson, Jenny Martinez, Leonardo Coronel, Lisa Thierry, Lydia Neugebauer, Naturee Hutchinson, Paul Cathey, Ramona Ross-Bacon, Roland Fuller, Sharon Price-Hunter, Tony Guillory, Tracey Nelms-Williams, Valerie Banks