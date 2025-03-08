Join Shakespeare Dallas in Bishop Arts Pub Crawl

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Join Shakespeare Dallas on a journey to explore the finest taverns in the popular Bishop Arts District March 15. Don your finest garb, raise your glass high, and revel in the merriment and mirth of the evening. All while reciting the most delightful verses and sonnets of the great Bard himself.

Period costumes are encouraged as the pub crawlers watch performances, compete in theater trivia, and compete for prizes. Guests of the Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl will trek from Bishop Exchange to Wild Detectives to Odd Fellows. Gather your friends, family, and kin, and join Shakespeare Dallas on this adventure of epic proportions. (Must be 21+ to attend).

Bishop Exchange Cocktails for Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl feature The Lady Bracknell: Poinsettia; The Handkerchief: Bees Knees; and The Wild Kate: Paloma. The Wild Detectives special cocktails include The Victorian Velvet: Espresso Martini; Cassie’s Charm: Rye Old Fashion; The Shrew’s Revenge: Blood orange bourbon; and Isabel’s Virtue: Tequila based French 75. Oddfellows featured cocktails include Kiss me, Kate: Frozen Cocktail; Virtue’s Fall; and Style over Sincerity.

Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl

The annual pub crawl will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sat., March 15 in the Bishop Arts District. Tickets include discounts at participating bars and a Shakespeare Dallas souvenir cup. Participation in the trivia contest, live entertainment, and more are also on the menu. A variety of drink specials will be offered from cocktails, to shots, to ales and ciders, and more. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $15 for Shakespeare Dallas subscribers.

The revelry will begin with check in at Bishop Exchange (500 N Bishop Ave.) at 1:45 p.m. The pub crawl will then progress to Wild Detectives (314 W Eighth Street) at 3 p.m. for a performance by Shakespeare Everywhere and others. Then head to the final location of Odd Fellows (316 West Seventh Street) at 5 p.m. for trivia, raffle, and prizes. Actors will perform scenes from beloved Shakespeare plays at each location.

Wristbands will be given out at check-in, giving guests priority entry and access to specials at participating businesses. Attendees will travel as a group from place to place, or ticket holders can join in at any point. The event will conclude with a Shakespeare trivia competition, giving guests the opportunity to win prizes. There will also be a costume contest with prizes. For more information and to buy tickets, visit shakespearedallas.org.

For over 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars. For more information about Shakespeare Dallas, visit shakespearedallas.org.