Jesus Christ Superstar Opens April 5 at Music Hall at Fair Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park April 5, and runs through April 17 presented by Broadway Dallas (formerly Dallas Summer Musicals) and BAA. The Broadway hit is celebrating its 50th anniversary during its national tour. Single tickets for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR start at $30, and are available at dallassummermusicals.org or by calling 800-982-2787. The show was previously scheduled for July 6, 2021 but postponed due to Covid closures.

Aaron LaVigne plays Jesus, joined by Jenna Rubaii as Mary. Omar Lopez-Cepero joins the cast as Judas. The tour also features Alvin Crawford as Caiphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, and Tyce Green as Annas. Pepe Nufrio returns to the tour as the standby for Jesus and Judas.

Ensemble members includes David Andre, Sara Andreas, Courtney Arango, Wesley J. Barnes, Milena J. Comeau, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Quiana Holmes, Darrell T. Joe, Sheila Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Paul Louis Lessard, Eric A. Lewis, Tommy McDowell, Danny McHugh, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Cooper Stanton and Chelsea Williams.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervisor David Holcenberg.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

The production is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

A proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert attracted over 9.6 million viewers. The production earned the highest ratings in its time period. Plus, received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and it’s continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

The North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions, and will have traveled to more than 50 cities during its three-year run. The original production was produced by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.