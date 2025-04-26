Introducing Oban 15: A Limited- Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky That Savors the Art of Appreciation

Facebook

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24, 2025 – In a world that moves fast, true craftsmanship takes time. Enter Oban’s latest release, Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish – a limited-edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky that celebrates the mastery of patience and precision. Meticulously aged and carefully finished in Andalusian Sherry Casks, this expressive whisky invites drinkers to slow down, savor the moment and appreciate the craft.

This new, creamy-smooth expression from Oban was aged to perfection in European Oak Butts and American Oak Hogshead Barrels before being finished in Oloroso and Palo Cortado Sherry Casks. On the nose, Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish opens with aromas of dried raisin and orchard fruit, giving way to charred orange rind and lemon peel. The whisky’s palate delivers layered notes of burnt sugar, cinder toffee and a slight hint of almonds, European Oak imparts tannins, pepper, and spice, culminating in a warm lingering finish of brown sugar.

Tucked away in the West Highlands of Scotland, Oban Distillery has been producing exceptional whisky since 1794. Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish was created by the distillery’s seven artisans, inspired by the flavors and traditions of southern Spain’s Andalusia region. Reflecting the distillery’s long-standing dedication to quality, Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish is a true embodiment of the mastery of the seasoned distillers who carefully create Oban day by day. Under the guidance of DIAGEO Master Blender Dr. Stuart Morrison, hand-selected casks were carefully finished for over four years in Oloroso and Palo Cortado Sherry Casks, resulting in a transportive tasting experience that marries sweet dried fruits, citrus and Oban’s signature maritime salinity.

“After years of development and refinement, we are proud to welcome Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish,” said Dr. Stuart Morrison. “The whisky is born of deliberate care and the passion of Oban’s dedicated distillers.”

Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish is a testament to balance and detail. Like a thoughtfully curated grazing board, every note, every flavor, and every detail of this whisky is crafted to be savored. It pairs beautifully with aged meats, nutty cheeses, and briny olives, making it the ideal choice for a neat dram and a sell-set grazing board.

This limited-edition bottle is a testament to the art of appreciation, and is available at select spirits retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $150 for 750mL. Visit https://www.malts.com/en-us/products/oban-15-year-old-cask-strength-single-malt-scotch-whisky-750ml to find stores where Oban Cask Strength Aged 15 Years is available near you, or order a bottle for shipping or delivery at ReserveBar and TheBar.com. For more information about Oban Distillery, click here and follow @obanwhisky on Instagram.

ABOUT OBAN DISTILLERY

The Oban Distillery—one of the oldest and smallest distilleries in Scotland—has been making fine Single Malt Whisky since 1794. Located in the heart of the town that grew up around it, Oban was founded by brothers Hugh & John Stevenson. Made by a small group of artisans, Oban is distilled in tiny lantern-shaped copper pot stills, which are among the smallest in Scotland. This results in a truly balanced, extremely smooth whisky. Situated on a little bay between the West Highlands and the Islands, a mild maritime climate with a background of heather and peat is perfectly echoed in the malt whisky produced at Oban.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com.

Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

