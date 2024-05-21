IKEA Grand Prairie Honors Veterans and Active Duty Military

Facebook

IKEA Grand Prairie announced a special promotion to show gratitude to local veterans, active-duty U.S. military members, and their spouses, in celebration of National Military Appreciation Month. From May 25 to June 9, and again from June 29 to July 14, eligible veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses will receive 15% off their in-store purchases, up to $3,000 pre-tax. Veterans and active-duty members are also invited to visit IKEA Grand Prairie between May 25 to May 27, and enjoy a free gift.

“We are deeply grateful for the selfless service and sacrifices made by our veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families, and we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude,” said Patrick Conway, Market Manager at IKEA Grand Prairie. “This Military Appreciation promotion is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and providing a small token of our appreciation. We invite our military community to visit our store and experience the quality and affordability of IKEA products.”

IKEA Grand Prairie Military Offer

This offer is open to all veterans, active-duty U.S. military members, and their spouses. Valid military identification is required to claim the discount. Discount Offer: All eligible individuals will receive a 15% discount on their in-store purchases at IKEA Grand Prairie, up to $3,000 pre-tax.

For more information on this special veterans and active military offer, please click ikea.com/us/en/stores/events/ikea-grandprairie-tx/.

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 51 retail locations in the U.S.

