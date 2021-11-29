Grandscape Wheel in The Colony, Holiday Fun for North Texans

Facebook

Six Flags Over Texas is celebrating their 36th annual Holiday in the Park now through Jan. 2, 2022. Featuring over two million twinkling lights, six new shows, and a new Holly Jolly Holiday Parade, Six Flags offers the perfect way to enjoy their holiday tradition.

“Holiday in the Park is a staple in North Texas,” said SFOT Park President Ron McKenzie. “The exciting new offerings in store for this year’s event will provide even more holiday magic for our guests, making them want to visit over and over again with family and friends.”

The Holly Jolly Holiday Parade is a spectacle of lights, festive characters and seven giant floats passing through the park, with Santa Claus waiving from the finale float. Merry Marketplace is home to Santa’s Outpost—where guests can stop in for a personal visit. Children can write letters to Santa before the big day and spend time writing a special letter to military members and first responders.

Live entertainment

• Christmas at the Southern Palace: Experience the magic of Christmas in this joyful showcase featuring classic holiday songs, a live 7-piece band, and larger-than-life dancing toys; • The Splendor of Christmas & Tree Lighting Ceremony: Each night at 6 p.m., a giant 70-foot Christmas tree is illuminated with millions of pixels that transform into a 360- degree display of Christmas magic.

The Jingle Belles: Celebrate the holiday season with this all-female cast as they sing and dance to holiday tunes; • Christmas Crooners: These three reindeer are ready for their big performance that involves a bit of holiday magic; • Merry Carolers: Stop by the Marketplace Stage and hear carolers sing classic holiday favorites; and • Holiday Lights Spectacular: Smith Street is lit up with twinkling lights that dance to music in a dazzling display of light and color.

Throughout the park, delicious holiday treats include Campfire Holiday S’mores, Six Flags’ famous hot cocoa, warm bread bowl soups at the Cozy Café, and fresh baked cookies at The Peppermint Parlor. Six Flags Over Texas is home to more than 100 rides, shows and attractions. There’s one-stop holiday shopping with hundreds of stocking stuffers. Special Olympics is the beneficiary of our Holiday Friend plush toy campaign this year. For more information visit sixflagsovertexas.com.

Grandscape Wheel in The Colony

Take the family for an unforgettable ride on the Grandscape Wheel in The Colony. This unique north Texas attraction, designed by Dutch Wheels, features 42 climate-controlled gondolas. Guests can enjoy the skyline and great views of The Colony and Frisco as they soar 200 feet above Grandscape.

The Gondolas have space for eight people to relax in comfort while soft music plays inside. Its perfect for a fun excursion for family and friends. Couples celebrating a special occasion or a romantic date night can choose to ride in style inside the VIP Gondola. This glass-floor Gondola features seating for four in leather, Ferrari-style seats.

Grandscape is an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as chef-driven, world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment, and events. Dining and entertainment options at Grandscape in an open-air environment are plentiful for all ages. For prices or more information visit grandscape.com.