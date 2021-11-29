DeSoto Police Donate Two Historical Weapons To Texas Ranger Museum

Facebook

So, do you remember this summer when the DeSoto Police Department hosted a Voluntary Gun Surrender Program? Prior to the event many scoffed at the idea. Gun loving Texans wondered, often out loud on social media, why would anyone turn in a gun?

However, the event was such a huge success that halfway through the DeSoto Police Department ran out of gift cards and had to issues I.O.U.s. By the end of the event the DeSoto PD had collected approximately 270 weapons and ‘too much ammo to count’ according to Chief Costa.

Following the successful event, DeSoto’s Cpl. Pete Schulte said, “We are getting a variety,” “We are getting some older guns that it looks like have been in the family for a longer period of time…” And, as it turns out, two of the weapons surrendered are classified as historical firearms. This week the DeSoto Police Department donated the shotgun and the revolver, an 1879 Colt to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum In Waco

From a statement shared by the DeSoto PD: DeSoto Police donate two historical firearms to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum in Waco, Texas. The shotgun and revolver pistol were surrendered to police during our Voluntary Gun Surrender Program on July 31, 2021. The museum thanked officers for the donation and will add the firearms to their collection. Information about the origins of the shotgun are still being investigated by the museum but the revolver was identified as an 1879 Colt.

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum is located on the banks of the Brazos River in Waco, TX. Open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the museum recommends you allow 1-2 hours to see all of the exhibits. ADMISSION: Adults: $8.00 | Children (6-12): $4.00 | Children under 6 free | Seniors (60+): $7.00 | Military (with ID): $7.00

From the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum’s website: “In 1964 the State of Texas, City of Waco and private benefactors partnered to collect and preserve the history and heritage of the legendary Texas Rangers for future generations.

A small museum opened on the banks of the Brazos River in 1968. Over the last half-century it has become the State-sanctioned historical center of the Texas Rangers welcoming more than 4.5 million visitors.”